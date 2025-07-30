Water is both an essential element and a symbol of life and interconnection. Yet we often take it for granted, forgetting how fragile the balance is between the systems and processes that make it accessible to the socio-ecological system we are part of. Increasingly frequent phenomena—such as floods and extreme droughts associated with climate change—remind us that water deserves our care and attention.

In this context, as part of the ARBORESCENT.AFLUENT project, artists are invited to explore the many facets of water and “translate” them into informative artistic creations and living experiences. Starting from the simple premise that “water matters”, the project is an invitation to learn through experimentation, awareness, and public activation—addressing the theme of water from an interdisciplinary and interactive perspective, meant to spark fascination, curiosity, respect, and creativity in audiences.

The project takes place in Brăila, Tulcea, Galați, and several neighboring localities, all connected by the Danube—an iconic river that shapes exceptional ecological landscapes, unique in the world, whose richness and diversity require care and appreciation. And care begins with connection, through hands-on experience. In this part of the country, water is deeply woven into the natural and cultural history of the area. Numerous protected areas preserve part of the biodiversity of aquatic ecosystems, still insufficiently known at the local level.

Artists interested in contributing to this project—at the intersection of art, science, and education—are invited to apply through this open call until August 24. Visual artists, interdisciplinary creatives, designers, makers, new media developers, and professionals exploring the connections between art, ecology, and public participation are encouraged to apply using this [form].

We are looking for proposals such as:

Interactive installations

Artistic playgrounds

Immersive aquatic landscapes

Works that highlight local aquatic ecosystems, wildlife, and landscapes in accessible and captivating ways, particularly for younger audiences.

The selected work will be part of an exhibition hosted by the “Carol I” Brăila Museum in October–November, and the artist will receive a gross fee of 15,000 RON, which includes production, installation, and rights transfer costs. Additional support includes 1,200 RON for transport, 3 days of accommodation during installation, and a contextualization session with a museum educator. The winner will be announced on September 4.

Beyond the exhibition, the project also includes a wide range of public engagement activities, especially for students:

Water:::matters workshops , accessible to children with special needs, in schools and high schools in Brăila, Chiscani, and Galați;

Interactive projections on the façade of the Danube Delta Eco-Tourism Museum in Tulcea;

Installation of the VR::SUSUR Wellbeing Booth (a regenerative virtual reality experience supported by a psychologist) at “N. Iorga” High School in Brăila;

Nature-themed tours for children and parents with Ludic.Nature;

And an open-source art-zine to serve as a resource for those working at the intersection of art, experiential learning, and nature education.

The organizers, Mulberry Projects, bring substantial experience in exploring the multifaceted nature of water, having already implemented a series of art-based projects under the Arborescent umbrella. In this spirit, artists Cristina Bodnarescu, George Urse, Oana Kansoun, Lea Rasovszky, George Roșu, environmental educator Gentiana Albota, and conservation expert Alina Ioniță will collaborate to shape a sensitive, experiential learning framework—where artistic practice becomes a tool for observing, understanding, and expressing the complex relationships between people, water, aquatic ecosystems, and the social systems they inhabit.

The project is initiated by Mulberry Projects and co-financed by AFCN.