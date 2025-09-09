Save or Cancel, via feeder.ro, launches the open call Un-hidden Street Art Guide, dedicated to photographs capturing public art in Romania.

The aim of the call is to identify, reward, and publish five selected photographs chosen by the public. These photos will be included in the volume Un-hidden Street Art Guide, alongside works by local and international artists created in Romania. The book proposes routes for exploring public spaces through art, focusing on Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Galați, Iași, Ploiești, Reșița, Târgu Jiu, Timișoara, and Vama Veche.

Participants may submit one digital photograph by completing the participation form. The winning works will be selected through anonymous online public voting on the feeder.ro platform.

Timeline:

September 9–17, 23:59 – Submission period

September 19–24 – Anonymous public online voting on feeder.ro

September 27 – Announcement of winning works

The editorial project Un-hidden Street Art Guide is produced by Save or Cancel (Cristina Popa, Andrei Racovițan) via feeder.ro and co-financed by AFCN.