Open Call: Un-hidden Street Art Guide
Save or Cancel, via feeder.ro, launches the open call Un-hidden Street Art Guide, dedicated to photographs capturing public art in Romania.
The aim of the call is to identify, reward, and publish five selected photographs chosen by the public. These photos will be included in the volume Un-hidden Street Art Guide, alongside works by local and international artists created in Romania. The book proposes routes for exploring public spaces through art, focusing on Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Galați, Iași, Ploiești, Reșița, Târgu Jiu, Timișoara, and Vama Veche.
Participants may submit one digital photograph by completing the participation form. The winning works will be selected through anonymous online public voting on the feeder.ro platform.
Timeline:
-
September 9–17, 23:59 – Submission period
-
September 19–24 – Anonymous public online voting on feeder.ro
-
September 27 – Announcement of winning works
The editorial project Un-hidden Street Art Guide is produced by Save or Cancel (Cristina Popa, Andrei Racovițan) via feeder.ro and co-financed by AFCN.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002