Open Streets Bucharest project returns to Victoriei Avenue, expands to another neighborhood

The last weekend of June brings to “Open Streets – Bucharest” a new pedestrian area in the 13 Septembrie neighborhood, next to the well-known route on Calea Victoriei. Strada Novaci awaits the residents of sector 5 on the weekend of June 24-25 with theater performances, children’s workshops, concerts, juggling, sports activities and play areas, and on Calea Victoriei, pedestrian walks are animated by dance and acting workshops and performances of acrobats.

Inspired by the model and success of pedestrian projects in the world’s great cities, “Open streets – Bucharest, urban promenade” #3 aims to reconnect the capital’s inhabitants to the public space by temporarily establishing weekend pedestrian routes in busy areas of the city, during April-October 2023. Thus, throughout the warm season in Bucharest, “Open Streets” transforms important boulevards in the center and in the city’s neighborhoods into places for residents to relax. In order to reach as many residents of Bucharest as possible, “Open Streets” takes place alternately in several points in Bucharest and offers Bucharesters a diverse range of artistic and recreational events on weekend pedestrian routes.

The project is organized by the Capital City Hall through the Directorate of Culture, Education, Tourism together with ARCUB – the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest and PROEDUS – the Center for Educational and Sports Projects of the Municipality of Bucharest – as zonal operators.

Pedestrian areas Open streets / June 24-25, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

• Calea Victoriei, between Piaţa Victoriei and Independence Splai;

• Novaci Street, between Mihai Sebastian Street and Sergent Major Nedeleanu Ion Street (Sector 5).

Artistic program Open streets on Calea Victoriei / June 24-25, 2023

The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus returns to Calea Victoriei on Saturday, June 24, from 7 p.m., for a new series of acrobatic shows in the Renaissance Monument area. The artistic moment ends with the parade of characters of the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus.

The actors of the Masca Theater have prepared, for this weekend, two interactive meetings with the public. On Saturday, June 24, the actor Ştefan Lupu holds a contemporary dance workshop in front of the National History Museum of Romania, starting at 8:00 p.m. The workshop is addressed to all age groups and offers exercises of imagination and self-knowledge through dance.

Actor Gabi Costin invites children over 10 years old to improvisational games in the workshop “Just Play!” Sunday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m., in front of the National History Museum of Romania.

The Filipescu-Cesianu House of the Bucharest City Museum is included in the program of the “Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade” project with three exhibitions, which await visitors between 10:00 and 17:30. Among these, the first exhibition project of an urban anthropology museum in Romania is part of it – “Museum of Ages – from childhood to old age”, which presents the evolution of relations between generations in the last three hundred years, for the Romanian urban environment.

Artistic program Open streets on Novaci street District 5 5) / June 24-25, 2023

The new “Open Streets” pedestrian zone inaugurated this weekend, Novaci street becomes the center of attraction of the neighborhood, with two days full of events for all tastes and ages, prepared by PROEDUS with the support of the Sector 5 City Hall, through the “Ştefan” Cultural and Youth Center Iordache”.

The artistic and recreational program starts at 10:00 a.m. with workshops and sports activities and interactive games offered by PROEDUS and continues until 9:00 p.m., with artistic moments prepared by the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, dance performances, pop and popular music concerts organized by the School of Artă Bucharest, puppet theater of the Ion Creangă Theater and the Tăndărică Animation Theater and living statues brought by the Mask Theater.

The General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Municipality of Bucharest is present in the 13 Septembrie neighborhood with creative workshops and interactive games, Andantino Kids Club with artistic moments of dance and song, and ONTIMO with juggling numbers.

The “Ştefan Iordache” Cultural and Youth Center completes the artistic program with a face painting area and music, moments of magic, living statues, photo booth, dance demonstrations, animators on foot and interactive workshops.

The Bucharest Metropolitan Library is creating a special reading corner for the participants of “Open Streets” in sector 5.

In addition to the events prepared for the artistic program “Open Streets” in sector 5, the Popular Art School is waiting for Bucharesters on the weekend of June 24-25, at the headquarters in sector 4 (Cuza Vodă Street 100), with exhibitions of painting, decorative art, fashion design , interior decorations and photography.