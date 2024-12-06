Opera nights at the Coquette Theatre continue on Sunday, December 8, 2024, with a new concert performed by soprano Cristina Fieraru and guitarist Maxim Belciug. The program includes, as the protagonists have already accustomed us, pages of extraordinary poetry from the baroque lyric creation, eclectically seasoned with songs we usually croon with joy in our sunny moments. A special evening, in which beauty takes on various forms, from the elegant Italian madrigal, to the Neapolitan canzonetta, the melancholic Romanian romance or the clever vaudeville, this musical gem that the French Renaissance musicians picked up from the streets and transformed into entertainment for the noble ears of the royal courts.

The ARIA AND ECHO opera nights, initiated by soprano Cristina Fieraru and guitarist Maxim Belciug, will be constantly scheduled at the Coquette Theater in the 2024-2025 season, in an attempt to offer the audience the opportunity to meet some of the most beautiful creations of the lyrical repertoire in a presentation adapted to a small theater stage, where the intimacy between artists and audience and the lack of stagecraft allow a more direct, more sincere approach to this music of infinite beauty and richness of nuances.

The concert on December 8, 2024 starts at 7:00 PM and takes place at the Coquette Theater in Bucharest (Calea Călărași 94). Tickets are available on the online platforms mystage.ro, eventim.ro, iabilet.ro, kompostor.ro and eventbook.ro or can be reserved by email rezervari@teatrulcoquette.ro or by phone. 0754990017, 0721191675 (daily between 11-19), to be picked up from the theater, before the start of the show. After the concert, in the warm and cozy atmosphere of the theater foyer, the audience will be able to enjoy a talk with the artists and a glass of wine kindly offered by CRAMA HISTRIA.