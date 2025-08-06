Opera Returns to Casino Govora This Weekend After Decades

Thousands of visitors came each year to seek treatment, drawn by the healing power of the air and waters in this place. Around the same time, the Casino in Govora was built, becoming a symbol of the town.

Located on a plateau in the center of the 20-hectare spa park, the building was constructed between 1928 and 1929 in an eclectic Neo-Romanian style, based on the plans of Virginia Andreescu-Haret, one of the first female architects in Europe. However, only about half of the original plans were completed, and one wing was never built. The building was partially opened in 1930 and functioned as a casino until 1942, serving as the social hub of Govora and a gathering place for the elite of the time.

The hall had extraordinary acoustics and facilities typical of performance venues, including a large stage and an orchestra pit. During the war, the building was mainly used as a cinema for wounded soldiers in recovery, and after the communist regime took over, it was permanently turned into a cinema. After 1990, activity gradually declined, and the building entered a period of decay, being vandalized by thieves and damaged by the elements. By the 2000s, Casino Govora had become a ruin—and a disgrace.

Fortunately, after numerous administrative efforts, the local city hall took ownership of the building and included it in a rehabilitation project, restoring its former glory. And now, this weekend, Casino Govora opens its doors once again to host an opera concert—the first in decades.

Taking the historic stage is the brilliant soprano Cristina Fieraru who, enveloped in the silky waves of her accompanying guitar, will offer the audience an unforgettable evening—an inevitable encounter with their own emotions in the face of music. As Alice Năstase Buciută once wrote in a concert review, it’s actually “a love encounter, because hearts open and fill with the echo of beauty.”

A gifted and charismatic guitarist, the renowned Maxim Belciug will accompany the young soprano, whose voice may tremble slightly when introducing pieces or composers, but who possesses exquisite control and grace when it comes to musical nuance—deep colors and high swirls delivered with a charming vocal timbre. Together, Cristina Fieraru and Maxim Belciug craft a tale of beauty that moves from baroque to romance and canzonetta, through Italian, French, and German repertoire, ending magnificently with Eminescu’s poetry set to music by Guilelm Șorban: “Beside the Poplars Without Pairs.”

Saturday’s opera recital is part of the “Guitar Estival at Băile Govora”, a weekend mini-festival held from August 8–9 in this spa town. As part of the same festival, on Friday, August 8, the Casino will host another concert featuring the sensational guitarist Maxim Belciug and inspired percussionist Gabriel Bălașa. The evening promises dreamy blue music, with waltzes, tangos, Brazilian rhythms, flamenco virtuosity, and romantic melodies—an exuberant ode to the joy of music.

Both concerts in the 2025 Guitar Estival begin at 7:00 PM and take place in the Casino Govora performance hall (Parc Cinema, 2 Parcului St., Băile Govora). Tickets are available online at iabilet.ro, eventbook.ro, and ambilet.ro, with options to purchase for each night or as a full-festival pass. Discounted prices are available for children.

The Guitar Estival at Băile Govora is an independent project by the Lyra Kripto Association (formerly Kitarodia), created in partnership with Băile Govora City Hall and supported by Studio Govora and the “Balneary Architecture Days” at Govora.

The project was met with tremendous support from Băile Govora SA, which not only offered assistance but also gave us the confidence and energy to look toward the future. Culture is not a luxury—and especially now, during times of economic hardship, people feel that the arts and beauty remain the foundation of our shared humanity.