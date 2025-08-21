Original Oktoberfest Festival Comes to Romania for the First Time

This fall, Brașov officially enters the history of the world’s largest and most famous beer festival. For the first time, the renowned Bavarian Oktoberfest is coming to Romania, announces the Rador News Agency.

The original festival in Munich will take place from September 18 to October 5, 2025, in Tractorul Park, organized with the support of the Brașov City Hall.

Every year, millions of visitors celebrate Oktoberfest in major cities around the world, enjoying good cheer and fresh beer alongside Bavarian culinary specialties—and this time, Romanian ones as well. The atmosphere will be enhanced by live concerts, Bavarian folk artists, renowned bands, and dance demonstrations.

In 2025, the 190th Oktoberfest from Munich, Germany will take place from September 20 to October 5 on the Theresienwiese. This year, guests can enjoy views of Munich from a height of 71 meters in the four gondolas of the Sky Lift. A special highlight are the panoramic windows embedded in the floor of the cabins, which allow a view of the festival grounds below. While two gondolas rotate at the top of the tower, the other two remain at the bottom. Each gondola can hold 20 people. Barrier-free access to the gondolas is guaranteed.