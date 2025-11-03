“Our Family Tree” – A Book that keeps family history alive

In a world where everything changes rapidly, our connection to the past and to our roots becomes ever more precious. “Our Family Tree”, published by Familium Publishing House, is an emotional invitation to rediscover and preserve your family’s history — turning it into a true treasure for future generations.

With a distinctive design and carefully crafted content, this book captures the entire story of your family, offering generous space to record details about ancestors and descendants up to the fifth generation. The beautifully illustrated family tree allows every family to visualize its roots and branches, uncover forgotten connections, and create a complete picture of their heritage.

Each family member has dedicated pages where interesting information about their life can be added — along with photos, memories, or even handwritten messages from relatives — creating an emotional legacy for children and grandchildren. The book’s intuitive structure, similar to a family atlas, makes it both easy and delightful to complete and browse through.

The warm, elegant illustrations help create an atmosphere of unity, love, and respect for one’s roots, transforming this volume into not just a family album, but a true celebration of continuity and identity.

“Many people asked me whether it would be possible to create a book that captures the history of an entire family, including a beautifully illustrated family tree. It wasn’t an easy task, but I believe I succeeded. I will be happy if this book inspires family gatherings and genealogy research, and I wish everyone many joyful, emotional moments as they fill in these pages. May your family enjoy those precious moments of closeness and gratitude — the simple, invaluable ones that connect hearts across generations,” said Monika Koprivova, author of the bestselling books “Grandma, Tell Me Your Story” and “Grandpa, Tell Me Your Story.”

With 128 pages and a generous 30 x 30 cm format, the book impresses with its high-quality materials, thick paper, and elegant presentation. Thanks to its refined appearance, “Our Family Tree” makes an ideal gift not only for one person, but for the entire family, perfect for Christmas, anniversaries, weddings, or any special occasion. It’s an excellent gift idea when you want to impress and bring joy to all your loved ones, making it a truly memorable choice for those who cherish family connections.

The Familium publishing house has also released two other highly successful titles, “Grandma, Tell Me Your Story” and “Grandpa, Tell Me Your Story.” These unique gifts bring joy to grandparents everywhere. The carefully chosen questions help them share their memories — from childhood to the present — turning the process of filling in the books into an emotional, enjoyable, and fulfilling family activity. The result is a priceless treasure filled with stories, wisdom, and love, passed down from generation to generation. Both books have enjoyed enormous success in countries such as France and Italy.

Thus, “Our Family Tree” continues Familium’s beautiful mission, to keep memories alive, strengthen bonds between generations, and offer families an elegant way to tell their own story.

The book is available on familium.ro and in Cărturești bookstores.