UNTOLD X, the anniversary edition of one of the world’s largest festivals, kicked off Thursday night with over 110,000 fans from more than 100 countries. The first day brought top international artists to the mainstage, specially designed shows for this unique moment, comebacks of legendary acts from the festival’s history, and a world premiere performance exclusively presented at Cluj-Arena.

The mainstage was the centerpiece on the first night, where music, spectacular production, and fan energy officially opened the anniversary edition.

DON DIABLO – WORLD PREMIERE SHOW AT UNTOLD X

One of the night’s most spectacular moments came from Don Diablo. The Dutch artist chose UNTOLD X to debut his brand-new show concept, created for his 2026 world tour. For this occasion, the mainstage setup was specially customized: the DJ booth was placed on the catwalk, closer to the crowd, and the entire performance included unreleased tracks, adapted visual effects, and direct interaction with the audience.

“Romania, I love you! Thank you, UNTOLD!” Don Diablo said in Romanian at the end of his set, a moment that was met with thunderous applause and excitement from the entire Cluj-Arena.

RAG’N’BONE MAN DELIVERED A POWERFUL LIVE SHOW ON THE MAINSTAGE



British artist Rag’n’Bone Man made his debut at Cluj-Arena and gave one of the strongest live performances of UNTOLD X’s opening day. Accompanied by his band, he delivered a deeply authentic show featuring hits like “Human,” “Skin,” and “Giant”, performed with an emotional energy that deeply resonated with fans. His set stood out for his unmistakable voice and genuine stage presence, holding the crowd’s attention from start to finish.

TUJAMO’S EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO AVICII & SURPRISE MESSAGE FOR FANS

A part of UNTOLD’s story since its very first edition, Tujamo returned to the Mainstage at UNTOLD X with a special anniversary set. His show kicked off with explosive beats that instantly raised tens of thousands of hands in the air and kept the energy high throughout, with fan-favorite tracks and powerful drops.

One of the night’s most emotional highlights was his tribute to Avicii, who headlined the very first edition of UNTOLD in 2015. Images of the Swedish artist were projected on the mainstage screens, and the audience responded with extended applause in heartfelt remembrance.

After this emotional moment, Tujamo brought the energy back and surprised fans with the message “CLUJAMO” displayed on the Mainstage – a playful yet meaningful nod that Romanian fans reacted to immediately. His set continued with direct interaction, smiles, and energetic callouts. At the end, he told fans he would return to UNTOLD anytime, without negotiations – a clear sign of his deep connection to the festival.

TIËSTO DELIVERED AN EXTENDED SET THAT UNITED GENERATIONS OF FANS

Appearing for the second time at UNTOLD, Tiësto offered an extended set crafted specifically for the anniversary edition. From timeless classics like “Traffic,” “Silence,” and “Love Comes Again” to global chart-toppers, Tiësto’s set was a high-energy journey supported by stunning visuals, blending nostalgia with modern hits and uniting fans across generations.

The first night of UNTOLD X also brought heartfelt moments and authenticity from two of Romania’s most beloved artists: Minelli and Rareș. Minelli opened the night with a special performance for her fans, while Rareș kept the mood alive with his hit “Cel mai fericit,” sung along by tens of thousands. Both shared the same message: UNTOLD is home, and the Mainstage is where Romanian music always finds its voice.

From messages of love and gratitude by Sam Garrett, both on the Mainstage and the intimate Soul Circle stage, to the energetic set by German DJ Topic, the opening day of UNTOLD X offered unforgettable performances. The Mainstage experience was rounded out by Partydul Kiss FM.

Galaxy, Alchemy, Daydreaming, Fortune, Time, Tram, and Retro stages drew tens of thousands of fans on Day 1.

The Alchemy Stage was built especially for fans of rap, trap, breakbeat, and dubstep. Artists like Ian, Yny Sebi, Oscar, Wilkinson, Petre Ștefan, Marco Glass & BVCOVIA energized one of the most beloved areas of the festival.

UNTOLD always offers a wide range of music styles, and underground techno has its own stage at the festival. On Day 1, the Galaxy Stage featured top names in underground culture: Black Coffee, alongside Nusha, Arapu b2b Priku, and Marwan Dua.

TONIGHT: POST MALONE HEADLINES THE MAINSTAGE WITH HIS FIRST-EVER PERFORMANCE IN ROMANIA

The most anticipated live performance of this year’s edition will take place tonight, as Post Malone, one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, debuts his European tour “The Big Ass Tour” at Cluj-Arena.

Other major acts on Day 2 include Armin van Buuren, Delia, Bad & Boujee, and rock band Altar, promising an electrifying atmosphere. A surprise moment from the organizers is also expected tonight.

UNTOLD USHERS IN A NEW ERA: A SYMBOLIC MOMENT FOR 2026 EDITION TONIGHT ON THE MAINSTAGE

The anniversary edition UNTOLD X not only celebrates a decade of music and unforgettable experiences but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the festival’s story. Tonight, on the Mainstage, fans will witness a special moment prepared by the organizers that will symbolically open the path toward UNTOLD 2026.

PASSES FOR UNTOLD 2026 AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 9

The festival’s organizers announced that passes for UNTOLD 2026 will go on sale Saturday, August 9, at 6:30 PM.

Those who want to be part of the next edition of one of the world’s biggest musical experiences should get ready.

Festival access begins daily at 4:00 PM.