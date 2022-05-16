Over 320,000 visitors nationwide at the Night of Museums

The 18th edition of the Night of Museums was present in 260 friendly museums and cultural spaces, from over 90 localities (cities, communes, villages), which geographically covered 39 counties. In Bucharest, the Night of Museums recorded an absolute record of 64 cultural objectives, being for the first time in the history of organizing the event when every point of interest in the city circuit was full of people waiting to enter to enjoy the program.

At this moment, after the centralization of the data provided by the representatives of 121 of the 260 objectives connected to the national circuit, the attendance figure was 321,053 visitors throughout the country, of which 82,629 visitors only in Bucharest (where they were collected data from 32 of the 64 spaces activated by Museum Night).

The second largest public presence was recorded in Iași, with 34,647 registered visitors for all museums under the administration of the “Moldova” National Museum Complex in Iași, 13,082 visitors for those of the Museum of Romanian Literature in Iași and 18,847 visitors for those of the Municipal Museum „Regina Maria” from Iași.

In Cluj-Napoca, an impressive presence of visitors was registered at the Art Museum (16,800), as well as at the headquarters of the Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania (5,447).

A record and a surprise presence in the top of the visit was registered in Neamț County, where the 14 museums of the Museum Complex here reported a number of visits of 35,000 people. In Suceava, the 5 objectives of the Museum of Bucovina enjoyed the presence of 13,909 visitors. In Dâmbovița County, the museums managed by the “Curtea Domnească” National Museum Complex were visited by 10,738 visitors.

The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu, the only participating museum in this city, reported a visit rate of 11,311 people, being constantly one of the most visited museum sites in the country on the occasion of Museum Night and more.

Returning to Bucharest, remarkable numbers of visits were recorded at the Arc de Triomphe (11,000 visitors), the National Museum of Geology (17,195 visitors), the National Museum of Natural History “Grigore Antipa” (7,851 visitors) and the Museum National of the Romanian Peasant (over 6,000 visitors). The museums of Bucharest were visited, cumulatively, by 9,323 visitors, and those of the National Museum of Romanian Literature by 6,700 visitors. At the Pandemic Museum, a project of the National Network of Museums in Romania, 1,144 visitors were registered.

It should be also mentioned that many museums in cities in the country had unprecedented figures in the history of their participation, such as in Calarasi, Vaslui, Deva, Buzau, Constanta, Galati or Brasov.

In Alba Iulia, the National Museum of the Union confirmed the expectations with approximately 10,000 visitors. It was also the first time that tickets issued free of charge were sold out in 2-3 hours in many situations in the country, and this made it difficult to count and register visitors, which is why we are convinced that the rates visits were higher than those reported by many museums.