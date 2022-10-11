Over 40 films at the Dracula Film Festival 2022 anniversary edition

On Wednesday, October 12, the 10th edition of the international fantasy film festival from Brasov, Dracula, begins. More than 40 horror, fantasy, neo-noir, thrillers and children’s films will be screened in the 3 spaces intended for the festival: Cinema Astra, Cinemateca Patria and Reduta Cultural Centre.

The festival takes place in Brasov during October 12-16. The programme is available online at www.draculafilm.ro.

The festival’s opening film is Halloween Ends, screened as a national preview at Astra Cinema in Brasov Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, on the first day of the festival, at Cinemateca Patria, the screening of the films from the short film competition takes place. 24 films compete for the Little Dracula and Vladutz trophies. 19 international short films and 5 Romanian short films were selected. Also at Cinemateca Patria, starting on Thursday, October 13, we will see, over the course of 3 days, the 10 films from the feature film competition.

Those 10 films selected in the Dracula Trophy competition are: Walking Against the Rain (2022, UK), Mimist (2021, Korea), The Devil’s Hideout (2022, Spain), Red Sky Metal Giants (2022, Argentina), Blades in the Darkness (2022, Germany), The Creeping (2021, UK), In albis (2022, Spain), A Life on the Farm (2021, UK), After She Died (2022, Australia) and The Hermits (2022, France).

There is free entrance for the films in the short film and feature film competitions. They are though available online, for a fee, at www.eventbook.ro.

Apart from the feature film competition, several films will be screened in the national preview, but also in the premiere in Brasov. Among these films, there are Everything Everywhere All at Once, Watcher, Coupez! and the Romanian films Katharina and Capra cu Trei Ezi. The screenings will take place at the Astra Cinema in Brasov. Tickets for these films are on sale at www.biletebrasov.ro.

The film Avatar 3D (2009) can be seen at this year’s edition of the Dracula Film Festival, being the last time the film can be seen on the big screen. It is the first 3D film broadcast in the 10-year history of the Dracula festival, but also the first 3D film broadcast in the history of the Astra Cinema in Brasov.

Like the Dracula Film Festival, Iron Sky, the cult film of the Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola (Star Wreck, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn), celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, an opportunity to celebrate by screening the film for the first time on the big screen, followed by a live dialogue of the author with the audience.