Over 40 musicians from 14 countries to perform at Classix Festival in Iasi

The third edition of Classix Festival will take place between February 13th and 19th, 2022 in a hybrid format (physical and online), bringing together in Iasi over 40 international classical music personalities from 14 countries.

The festival program includes 8 classical music concerts held in locations such as: the Palace of Culture, the “Vasile Alecsandri” National Theater, the “Mihai Eminescu” Central University Library, as well as a series of related events: a vernissage, a film screening, debates, lectures and masterclasses.

Under the sign of the primordial instincts that guide both our senses and perceptions, we discover a series of concerts, ensembles, artists and works that provoke and invite to reflection. The themes approached during the events emphasize feminism in classical music, authenticity and viscerality, as well as the celebration of human feelings. Stepping into the world of Classix 2022, we will discover beauty in a feminine form – mystical, full of power and ready to impress with details. The primordial instinct will lead us to the temporary abandonment to the music, embracing the power of rhythm.

The program includes contrasts such as absolute auditions, as well as Romanian premieres on one hand, and the excellence of European traditions, on the other hand. Mozart vs. Gubaidulina, Boulanger vs. Beethoven, Tchaikovsky vs. Bartok are just some of the “derbies” from Classix 2022. Havard Gimse, Auner Quartet, Grzegorz Niemczuk, Dragos Cantea, Gustav Rivinius, and over 40 other musicians will take part in a new syncretic music summit in Iasi.

Patricia Butucel, director of the festival, mentions: “We are delighted and honored that, despite the pandemic context, the support from the community, partners and artists has steadily increased from year to year. This leads us to find creative solutions in order to offer an unique experience to our audience and it also gives us the confidence that this year’s contemporary classic adventure of the festival will reach new artistic and organizational standards.”

Details on the program, artists and locations, as well as how the events will take place will be published soon, in tandem with the evolution of the regulations concerning the organization of events and the possibility of creating a safe space for concerts. Images from the second edition of Classix Festival, held in March 2021, can be viewed here.

Festival tickets and season tickets can be purchased online, and access to events is in accordance with current regulations. Volunteer registrations run until January 23.

Organizers: Creative Industries Association, Showberry

Main partner: Kaufland Romania

Diplomatic partners: Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania, Royal Embassy of Denmark in Bucharest

Cultural partners: Austrian Cultural Forum, Polish Institute, German Cultural Center in Iasi, French Institute in Iasi, Czech Center, DAC Music Performance

Institutional partners: Romanian National Opera Iasi, Central University Library “Mihai Eminescu” Iasi, Palace of Culture in Iasi – National Museum Complex “Moldova”, National Museum of Romanian Literature Iasi, National University of Arts “George Enescu” Iasi, Roman Catholic Episcopate Iasi

Strategic partners: Snyk Denmark, The Norwegian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Norwegian Academy of Music.

