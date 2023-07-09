Over 70,000 on Day 3 at Neversea: Lost Frequencies – premiere gig. Don Diablo presented new single, “Stop Loving You”

The anniversary edition of the Neversea festival was a memorable one, experienced for the third consecutive day with huge joy by the more than 70,000 fans, who chose to have fun with friends, regardless of the weather warnings of wind and rain.

For each of the four evenings of the festival, the organizers have prepared premiere live shows for Neversea fans. Nigerian artist, composer and producer CKay came to Romania for the first time at Neversea.

CKay is an established artist on the afrobeats scene due to his musical orientation, emo-afrobeat, to which he has incorporated elements of R&B and dancehall. It took a remix version for the single ‘Love Nwantiti’ which went viral on streaming platforms. The Nigerian connected with the audience in Romania, with whom he sang this huge hit, which reached over 2.3 billion streams on Spotify.

One of the most anticipated DJs on the Neversea mainstage was future house master Don Diablo. The Dutchman, who is one of the most innovative artists of the electronic scene, was extremely moved by the reunion with fans from Romania and abroad, to whom, as a sign of thanks for their constant support, he prepared a special show.”Hello, Neversea! I love you and thank you!” was the message with which Don Diablo started his special, high-energy set for fans of the biggest beach festival in Europe.

There is an incredible connection between this artist and his fans, Don Diablo managed to generate excitement with the tracks included in his DJ set. From classic productions in remix versions, to the productions included in the “FOREVER” album, every moment of the Dutchman’s live was experienced with maximum intensity. At the end of the show, the Dutchman, who is number 9 in the DJ Mag Top 100, presented Neversea fans with his new single, “Stop Loving You”.

The Dutchman chose to end his live with a remix version of “Fix You” (Coldplay). The Neversea sky was lit up by tens of thousands of phones raised in the arena, and the audience cheered for their favorite DJ. Don Diablo arrived in the middle of the mainstage fans, waving the Romanian flag. “Neversea, you are a joy every time! Can not wait to see you again!” Don Diablo. The Dutch producer stated that he is preparing the release of a travel album, dedicated to his father.

Lost Frequencies, one of the most charismatic artists in electronic music was one of the nice surprises offered by the creators of Neversea for the anniversary edition. The Belgian artist declared that he is in love with the public in Romania and with Neversea, a festival that manages to recreate a unique atmosphere at every edition and has prepared a unique show concept for tens of thousands of fans. As always, Lost Frequencies offered a surprise to Neversea fans, a premiere single, “Diving To Your Love”, which was received with applause by the Belgian’s fans.

Alexandra Stan, Vini Vici, Alex Superbeats, DJ Dark & ​​Mentol, Adrian Șaguna, were part of the Neversea mainstage line-up on the third day of the festival.