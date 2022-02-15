Over 90 films racing for the 2022 Gopo Awards

96 Romanian films, released in cinemas, national and international festivals or on video on demand platforms in 2021, enter the race for nominations for the 16th edition of the Gopo Awards Gala. The most important event that annually brings to the public and the industry the achievements of Romanian cinema will take place in April.

27 feature films can be found on the list proposed for the nominations for the “Best Movie” category, of which 21 are feature films, including Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (by Radu Jude), Completely unknown (by Octavian Strunilă), Luca (by Horațiu Mălăele), Mia misses her revenge (by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu), The Ladder (by Vlad Păunescu) or The Camp (Vali Dobrogeanu), and six documentary feature films, among which we mention titles such as Holy Father directed by Andrei Dăscălescu, We against us by Andra Tatara, or Wild Romania by Dan Dinu.

Blană Bombă/Kids Rock (by Claudiu Mitcu), Lost Kids on the Beach (directed by Alina Manolache), În mijlocul meu, vocea/The Things We Hide in Silence (by Andra Hera), Omul cu umbra/The Man and His Shadow ( Dragoș Hanciu) or Swamp City (by Bogdan Pușlenghea, Ovidiu Zimcea) are just a part of the ten productions competing for the documentary category.

For the short film category, 59 movies are racing, feature films, documentaries or animations. The Romanian short films list includes: 31 de ore/31 hours ( Claudiu Mitcu), Caricaturana ( Radu Jude), Carmen de bezea (Denisse Conn Tubacu), Eu sunt Dorin/I am Dorin (Valeriu Andriuță), Interfon 15 (Andrei Epure), Mihail and Achim (Theodor Ioniță), Nanu Tudor ( Olga Lucovnicova), Plastic Semiotic (Radu Jude), Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste/Love Stories on the Move (Carina Gabriela Dasoveanu), Regele Mihai: Drumul către casă/King Michael: The Road Home (Trevor Poots), Sisiphescu (Maria Simina Dimancea), Șoarecele B/ The Mouse B. (Ioachim Stroe), Trecut de ora 8/No Singing After 8 (Alex Pintică), When Night Meets Dawn (Andreea Cristina Borțun) or You Who Never Arrived (Marius Olteanu).

The list of films competing for the 2022 Gopo Awards is available here.