OVO – the spectacular Cirque du Soleil – is coming to Bucharest!

Cirque du Soleil announced its return to Bucharest with its new production OVO, a production full of energy and acrobatics. OVO is an immersive experience, a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects in an energetic and constantly moving colony. Through spectacular acrobatics that highlight the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vitality. With its relaunch in 2022, three new actors and characters have been added to the merry OVO cologne to delight audiences of all ages.

The OVO show is due at ROMEXPO – Pavilion A in Bucharest, during February 15-18, 2024.

Programme

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 19:30hrs

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 19:30 hrs



Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 15:30 and 19.30

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 17:0

Starting today, June 20, 2023, tickets are available at www.more.com starting at 10:00 AM. A limited number of tickets in each category are available at a reduced price. The press campaign runs from June 20 to July 3. Starting from July 4, after the end of the promotional period, all ticket categories will be sold at full price. Children up to the age of 12 benefit from special price tickets. Access for children with reduced tickets will be possible by presenting the ticket together with a copy of the child’s birth certificate. Tickets will only be available on the www.more.com platform. Access to the show is not guaranteed to customers who purchased tickets from other unauthorized platforms (eg Viagogo).

CATEGORY ADULT CHILD TICKETS IN ADVANCE VIP 1 580 530 522 VIP 2 550 500 495 PREMIUM 510 460 459 CATEGORY 4 455 405 409,5 CATEGORY 5 400 350 360 CATEGORY 6 345 295 310,5 CATEGORY 7 295 245 265,5 CATEGORY 8 240 190 216 CATEGORY 9 185 135 166,5

ABOUT OVO

From powerful crickets jumping on trampolines to a hypnotic spider that contorts inside its web, OVO puts on an extraordinary show to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Made up of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts that redefine the limits of the human body. Since opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has delighted more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and nearly 30 different countries.