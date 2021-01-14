Pandemic Has Influenced Home Office and Spa Interior Trends, survey finds

An Environmental Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant believes 2021’s interior design styles are about comfort and serenity

Rustic is the top interior design trend for 2021 with over 3,000,000 Instagram hashtags

is the top interior design trend for 2021 with over Instagram hashtags In second place is the romantic interpretation of rural life, cottage core ( 1,471,555 Instagram hashtags)

( Instagram hashtags) Spa and home office design styles have shot up to third and fourth place with 690,872 and 599,864 hashtags respectively

and design styles have shot up to third and fourth place with and hashtags respectively Individuals are clearly missing beach getaways as they bring distant shores to their homes – 16,037 hashtags for beach house interior design.

With nearly 1,000,000 monthly Google searches for ‘interior design’, our desire for a stylish house is evidently on the rise. Bridgerton, Snowpiercer and The Queen’s Gambit are among the TV shows fuelling our interior design hunger in addition to the constant visuals on social media.

Modsy has disclosed that traditional and comfortable interior will be huge in 2021 and as the internet is the biggest source of decoration inspiration for homeowners, OnlineMortgageAdvisor.co.uk analysed exclusive design lists and can reveal the top ten Instagrammable styles…

The top trend of 2021 is the rustic interior style with a whopping 3,186,331 Instagram hashtags. This aesthetic is about uniting natural elements (exposed wooden beams) with new furnishings such as comfortable, fluffy pillows. Often referred to as rustic vogue, it’s no surprise it’s top of the list for 2021!

In second place is a TV series and movie favourite, cottage core. The romantic interpretation of rural life has 1,471,555 Instagram hashtags. If the March sisters (Little Women) had an Instagram page, cottage core aesthetic would run through it with pastel coloured furniture, fairy lights, plants, and floral printed pillows.

With the year we’ve had, it’s no surprise that spa interior designs rank third (690,872 hashtags including similar variations). For a home-spa design style, wooden textures like reclaimed wood in bathrooms, big candles and low shelving will invite a more relaxing 2021 in your rooms.

OnlineMortgageAdvisor.co.uk can reveal that the home office interior style claims fourth place with 599,864 Instagram hashtags. This house design became massive in 2020 and according to Bloomberg is expected to continue to grow within the next few years. Feature walls, accent lamps and colourful storage are a few ways of bringing your workspace to life.

Following in fifth place is postmodernism with 210,704 Instagram hashtags. Postmodernism is a late 20th-century style which plays on art and extravagance whilst embracing unconventional ideas – a stark contrast to the minimal style it rebelled against. Inspiration for this style can be drawn from Willy Wonka’s factory with jewel-toned furniture, colour-popping décor, and a gallery wall – PriceYourJob.co.uk have confirmed that gallery walls will be a big home trend for 2021 with 1,679,390 Instagram hashtags already!

Other notable interior design trends for 2021 include the following:

Stone – 107,592 Instagram hashtags Japandi – 40,256 Instagram hashtags Refined curves – 40,136 Instagram hashtags Beach house – 16,037 Instagram hashtags Rustic minimalism – 5,068 Instagram hashtags

Environmental Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant, Lee Chambers commented: “It is no surprise to see rustic trending so highly in these challenging times, as the style promotes both the grounding impact of natural elements with the nostalgic comfort of textured materials. Given the external turbulence, creating that warm embracing interior that feels like a hug is a priority for many people given the extended time in our domestic environments.

Similarly, Spa and Stone directly impact us by utilising nature tones and textures to bring the serenity of the outdoors inside. We all need that peaceful place with so much uncertainty, and it is one thing we can control.

Cottage core is right up there and given that we have felt enclosed due to restrictions, it is a way to bring that spacious rural lifestyle right into the city. With lots of plant-based patterns to supplement calming shades, it creates a feeling of space and connectedness with nature.

Amongst the prevailing trend of relaxed minimalist styles coming to the fore, postmodernism is here in force, and it’s no surprise. With the status quo shaken outside, and restrictions on our freedoms continuing, the chance to self-express and bring non-conformity and colour into the mix is appealing to certain individuals.”