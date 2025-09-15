The 21st edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF)—the only international feature film competition held in Bucharest—has entered its final countdown. The event takes place between September 19–28, 2025, bringing to the capital’s audiences a national premiere selection of films awarded at prestigious international festivals, along with a series of special events and screenings organized exclusively for this edition.

The “Panorama” section brings the following films in national premiere:

MOI QUI T’AIMAIS (C’EST SI BON) (national premiere)

Director: Diane Kurys

Country: France

Awards/Festivals: Presented at Cannes Film Festival 2025

After its successful premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, C’est si bon!, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Diane Kurys (Oscar-nominated in 1984 for Best Foreign Film with Entre nous), reconstructs the moving love story of the famous couple Yves Montand and Simone Signoret.

An emblematic figure of French cinema, Diane Kurys is known for films such as Diabolo Menthe—winner of the Louis Delluc Prize for Best Debut—and Entre Nous, Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Film, solidifying her reputation as an essential voice in portraying femininity on the big screen.

Screenings:

Saturday, September 20, 19:00 – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

Sunday, September 21, 19:00 – Cinema Eforie

EUROPOLIS (national premiere)

Director: Kostadin Bonev

Country: Bulgaria, Austria

Awards/Festivals: Best Bulgarian Documentary – Grand Prix Golden Rhyton 2009; Official Best Of Fest – Seattle 2010; London International Documentary Film Festival 2011 – Audience Award; Die Neue Heimatfilm Festival, Austria 2010 – Grand Prix for Best Documentary; Kent International Film Festival, UK 2011 – Best Documentary

In 1933, engineer and Sulina port commander Eugeniu Botez wrote a novel under the pseudonym Jean Bart: Europolis. A year later, he died. In this strange book, Jean Bart prophesized that one day nothing would remain of the once-vibrant town. With Europolis’s death, Europe itself would begin a slow and painful decline. A few years later, his prophecy started to take shape.

Screening:

Sunday, September 21, 20:00 – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

The Magician’s Night – An Evening with Bogdan Mureșanu

MAGICIANUL (The Magician) (national premiere)

Director: Bogdan Mureșanu

Country: Romania

In a special evening curated by director Bogdan Mureșanu, audiences are invited to the national premiere of The Magician. In Sulina, 1910, the first power plant in this Romanian port town is inaugurated. Amid the jubilation of a modern, cosmopolitan crowd, Ilarion, a magician, tries to play his last card to save his life.

Winner of the European Film Award for Best Short Film with The Christmas Gift and recognized for his distinctive voice in contemporary Romanian cinema with The New Year That Wasn’t, Mureșanu returns with a story about illusion, modernity, and human fragility in the face of progress.

Screening:

Sunday, September 21, 20:00 – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

ROMERÍA (national premiere)

Director: Carla Simón

Country: Spain, Germany

Awards/Festivals: Presented at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Marina, 18, orphaned at a young age, must travel along Spain’s Atlantic coast to obtain a university document from grandparents she has never met.

Winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale for Alcarràs and internationally acclaimed since her debut with Estiu 1993, Carla Simón is one of the most sensitive and authentic voices of the new generation of European filmmakers, exploring themes such as identity, community, and a profound connection to the native land.

Screenings:

Wednesday, September 24, 20:30 – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

Saturday, September 27, 20:30 – same location

AFTER THE END (national premiere)

Director: Pablo Cesar

Country: Argentina

Screening:

Wednesday, September 24, 20:00 – Cinema Grădina cu Filme (CREART)

Followed by a Q&A with director Pablo Cesar and lead actress Luz Fernández de Castillo (Argentinian cultural entrepreneur, painter, writer, and curator who plays her own role in the film). After the End also becomes a portrait of a woman who lived intensely in a century marked by upheaval, repression, and cultural rebirth.

YES

Director: Nadav Lapid

Country: Israel, France, Cyprus, Germany

Awards/Festivals: Presented at Quinzaine des cinéastes at Cannes 2025

In post–October 7 Israel, Y., a jazz musician, and his wife Jasmine, a dancer, struggle to survive by selling their art, bodies, and souls to Israel’s elite, bringing solace to a suffering nation. Soon, Y. is entrusted with a crucial mission: to compose music for a new national anthem.

Screening:

Sunday, September 28, 19:00 – Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român

Followed by a Q&A with director Nadav Lapid and cinematographer Shai Goldman.

BIFF 2025 venues: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, CREART – Grădina cu Filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

