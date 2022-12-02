Pantone has announced the color of the year 2023: Viva Magenta

The Pantone Company announced its color of the year 2023: Viva Magenta, a shade between blue and red, and as New York Times critic Jason Farago defined it, “a saturated shade close to fuchsia, certainly not organic, but neither electric”.

For nearly 25 years, the company that sets some of the most recognizable color standards has been tasked with choosing a shade that, according to its extensive cross-disciplinary analysis of prominent hues in art, fashion, design and beyond, doesn’t just surprise and simply the spirit of the current situation, the so-called zeigeist, but sets the tone for the coming year.

After the muted blue of 2020, two shades of gray and yellow in 2021 and this year’s bright Very Peri shade, Pantone has settled on this “bold” shade of carmine red for 2023.

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time:

a new vision. Color of the Year 2023: PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength.https://t.co/vxEQlBykRT#Pantone pic.twitter.com/pRIP6bI2NH — PANTONE (@pantone) December 2, 2022

“It’s brave, fearless, it exudes optimism and joy – and we know we all need that,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

In popular culture, shades of magenta are everywhere, from the berry smokey-eye makeup of Charlize Theron’s Marvel heroine Clea to Emily Blunt’s aristocratic-western plum-colored outfit in The English “.

Harry Styles, always on the cutting edge of fashion, opted for a magenta Gucci blazer as he arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, while last week the Princess of Wales wore a caftan dress Emilia Wickstead and a matching hat in this tone, to welcome South African President Ramaphosa.

The American paint company Benjamin Moore earlier predicted the trend return of interior walls in shades of red, naming it as its own color of the year “Raspberry Crush”.