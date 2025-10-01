After its presentation at the Altunizade Center for Culture and Art in Üsküdar, Istanbul, curated by artist Noyan Küçük, Paul Hitter’s exhibition Distant Relatives will also make its way to the gallery walls of Bucharest. It is the homecoming of a pictorial story that, paradoxically, was first told in the Ottoman space, where our shared history still pulses. Now, the exhibition will be hosted by Elite Art Gallery, opening on November 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

The exhibition brings together emblematic figures from Turkey’s history and culture—from sultans and sultanas to mystics, singers, and explorers—whom Paul Hitter has transformed into characters charged with the brutal visual force typical of Balkan Expressionism, the style he created and that has become his signature. Also featured are large-scale works such as The Eternal Fisherman and Sulukule, which explore the relationship between the city and its marginalized communities.

A necessary gesture: bringing it to Romania

“Presented now in the Romanian context, the exhibition takes on a different weight: it is no longer merely an apparent homage to Istanbul, but an exercise in reconnecting Romania with its own Balkan memory. In a country where relations with the Ottoman past are often reduced to a narrative of conflict or occupation, this series of paintings suggests a symbolic reconciliation. Paul Hitter’s works reveal not only how close we once were to this culture, but also how much of it we still carry—in our language, our customs, and our way of seeing the world.

The Balkan Expressionism developed by Paul Hitter is, beyond a visual style, a philosophical stance. It is an art that accepts contradictions, that does not seek to smooth out the rough edges of the past but rather brings them to the surface, making them ever more visible—sometimes even uncomfortable. While contemporary art tends toward excessive globalization and the homogenization of visual languages, the artist proposes an art firmly rooted in the geographical and cultural space it comes from.

Paul Hitter’s art, within this register of Balkan Expressionism, seems caught between the implosion of Balkanism as repetitive spectacle or cultural brand and the chromatic aggression turned mannerism. Perhaps this predictable carnival, saturated with bold contours and decorative theatricality, becomes instead a kitsch that no longer unsettles, but is aestheticized to the point of exhaustion. Packaged partially as an exportable cultural brand, feeding the Western public’s thirst for controlled exoticism, what should have remained alive and uncomfortable instead settles neatly into a new convention, turning Balkanism into a cliché where art becomes ornament—a spectacle of its own excess, consumable and perfectly integrated into the mechanics of the market.

This is why the exhibition becomes an act of cultural resistance: it reminds us that the Balkans are not only a region of conflicts or a laboratory of syntheses, but a fertile crossroads of civilizations. In this sense, bringing it to Romania is both welcome and necessary, for it reopens a discussion about who we are and what it means to be Balkan today, without lapsing into nostalgia. Paul Hitter’s perspective, though partly softened by his experience of discovering Istanbul, is at the same time critical, for it questions the present precisely through the figures of the past. His characters are not relics, but reflections of our own faces.

The Balkan Expressionism defined by the artist is a way of rewriting history by creating an imaginary space where iconography and psychoanalysis coexist. He does not reproduce the historical figures faithfully—nor is that necessary—but reinterprets them through an affective and conflictual filter. In his works, the sultans are no longer just rulers, but living, ambivalent characters, with exaggerated features and gazes that interrogate the viewer. This artistic gesture resembles a form of cultural psychoanalysis, an attempt to bring to the surface our collective emotions, hidden traumas, and fascinations with this history. And the artist does this by depicting myths, traditions, and the complexity of marginal areas, while resorting to an art that appears naïve. The result is therefore not a historically accurate image, but rather a cathartic one, akin to a symbolic repair that transforms fear, resentment, and fascination into an intense visual experience.”

— Carla Schoppel, curator