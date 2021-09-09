Película #6 started – An All Inclusive Holiday in the Iberian-American World

Película #6 started – the only festival dedicated to the Iberian-American film and culture, that will take place between September 8th and 12th, in Bucharest, at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, the Cervantes Institute and Verde Stop Arena. Tickets are available on Eventbook.

The festival will feature both Latin American films (Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Cuba and Uruguay), along with titles from Spain and Portugal and activities for spectators of all ages. The latter will be found at the Película Fiesta, an event-experience for the first time at the festival, that will take place on September 11th and 12th, between 17:00 and 22:30, at Verde Stop Arena (sos. Barbu Vacarescu no. 162 – 164).

“Película Fiesta is the ALL INCLUSIVE experience where viewers will be able to see dance and music demonstrations, they will be able to listen to stories from Latin America with Marius Chivu and Diana Pavlenco, and for the little ones we have prepared nice workshops with influences from Latin America. Also, at Verde Stop Arena, those present will be able to see an exhibition of street posters from Madrid and Barcelona, ​​offered by the Spanish Embassy,” – Ileana Cecanu, artistic director of Película.

During the festival, the public will be able to watch 25 films in the 4 sections of Película, summing up both recent titles and appreciated productions from the past years, as well as films with representative topics for Latin American culture. All will be presented in their original language, with Romanian subtitles.

Besides COMPI, the competition section, with 5 award-winning productions from Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and Portugal, that will be judged by director and film curator Cristian Monetti, director and screenwriter Ana Rodriguez Rosell, actress Ioana Flora, director

Ruxandra Ghitescu and the film critic Catalin Olaru, NINIPELI, the section dedicated to the smallest spectators of the Película, RETRO PELICULA, that presents 4 productions appreciated over the years, the festival premieres DOS CAMINOS, a section containing two films that have in common the director or the theme.

“Three film recommendations from this edition that I think are not to be missed – Buena Vista Social Club, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, in the opening of the festival and on September 12th, open air, at Verde Stop Arena; Contracorriente, at the Cervantes Institute, on September 9th, at 21:00 and definitely Somos Mari Pepa, at Retro Película, in the courtyard of the French Institute. Only if you find the time after seeing all 5 movies in the competition (COMPI) ”, says Ileana Cecanu.

With a rich program consisting of debut productions, audience successful films and some awarded at prestigious international festivals (Oscar, BAFTA, European Film Awards, Cannes, Berlin, San Sebastián and Venice), Película aims to be the ideal destination for five days of travel and holidays in September for all those who dream of Latin America and The Iberian Peninsula and want to experience the Latin spirit through film, music, dance and stories.

The festival will close with a reference film centered on tango: THE TANGO LESSON (directed by Sally Potter, 1997), nominated for the BAFTA Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, for the first time at Película, that tells the story of a woman who discovers tango and touches a whole new world.

The complete program of the festival is available on the website www.peliculafiesta.ro and on the festival’s Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased on eventbook.ro.

Película will have for the first time this year an edition in Cluj, with a program of contains 12 movie screenings and short dance and music demonstrations. Tickets are already available on www.cinemavictoria.ro. The festival also provides a selection of productions that will be available exclusively online, for which tickets can only be purchased on the platform Cinesquare, between 13th and 19th of September.

Película is organized by FREEALIZE and the ARTICHITANA Cultural Association. The Project is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest- Open City 2021 program.

