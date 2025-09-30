Peru Embassy Hosts Vargas Llosa Literary Tribute in Bucharest

The Embassy of Peru in Romania, in collaboration with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, and Humanitas Fiction Publishing House, is organizing on Thursday, October 2, at 18:00, the literary colloquium “The Legacy of Mario Vargas Llosa: Voices and Multiple Perspectives”, which will take place at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest (Bd. Regina Elisabeta 38).

The event is part of the 6th edition of the Latin American Cultural Festival in Bucharest, and the special guest will be Peruvian writer Renato Cisneros. He will engage in a dialogue with writer Simona Sora, moderated by cultural journalist and writer Alina Purcaru. The event will also feature interventions from Abel Murcia Soriano – Director of the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, Denisa Comănescu – General Manager of Humanitas Fiction, and H.E. Mrs. Gloria Olivares Portocarrero, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Romania.

The event will be held with simultaneous translation into Spanish and Romanian.

Renato Cisneros is a writer and journalist. He has worked as a reporter, columnist, and hosted radio and TV programs in Peru. Before dedicating himself to prose, he wrote three volumes of poetry. His novel “La Distancia que nos Separa”, translated into multiple languages with over eleven reprints, was a finalist at the 2nd Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial of Novels and at France’s Medicis Prize. The English edition received the English PEN Award in 2018. “Dejarás la Tierra” received a Special Mention at the 2018 National Literature Prize, while “Algún día te mostraré el desierto”, his journal about fatherhood, was awarded the Luces Prize for “Best Non-Fiction Book of 2019.” His most recent novel, “El mundo que vimos arder” (Alfaguara, 2023), was published in Peru, Latin America, and Spain, and was a finalist for the 2023 Alfaguara Prize. Its English translation was recently released in the UK, with a Portuguese edition expected in 2026. Cisneros currently writes a weekly column for Somos magazine, published by El Comercio, teaches writing workshops, and is preparing his next novel.

The Latin American Cultural Festival, which includes exhibitions, debates, conferences, film screenings, and public readings, is organized by the National Museum of Romanian Literature in partnership with the Embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, and the Cervantes Institute.

Participation in the event is free, subject to seat availability. Reservations: [email protected].