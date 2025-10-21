Peruvian film screenings at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest

The Embassy of Peru in Romania and the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest are organizing a series of four screenings of Peruvian films – one screening per week, on Thursdays, starting October 23. The event is part of the effort to promote Peruvian culture and art, which debuted with the exhibition Migrantes/Migranți by Issa Watanabe, one of the most famous Peruvian illustrators, open until December 13, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

The four selected films are representative of contemporary Peruvian cinema, encompassing psychological and family dramas, as well as intense stories exploring the impact of the socio-political environment on personal lives. These four films invite audiences to discover memorable characters and extraordinary situations that test the strongest personalities.

Screenings will take place at the Instituto Cervantes, Bulevardul Regina Elisabeta 38. Admission is free, with prior registration at [email protected].

The films will be shown in their original Spanish language with English subtitles.

Thursday, October 23, 6:30 PM

Reinas, directed by Klaudia Reynicke, co-production Switzerland-Peru-Spain, 2024, drama, 104 min

Lucía and Aurora are about to leave the country with their mother, Elena, and their father, Carlos, who has returned after a long absence, must sign their travel documents. In an era when leaving the country meant leaving forever, Carlos feels the need to reclaim his place in his daughters’ lives and their love. A moving film about difficult choices at a crossroads in life.

Reinas won the Special Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Generation Kplus, the Audience Award at the Locarno Festival, and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Locarno.

Thursday, October 30, 6:30 PM

La herencia de Flora (2024), directed by Augusto Tamayo Sanromán, Peru, 2024, drama, 133 min

The film offers a nuanced portrait of Flora Tristán, a pioneer in the feminist movement, dedicated to a greater cause of justice and equality. Born to a Peruvian father and a French mother, Flora is a strong and courageous woman who leaves Paris, escaping a violent husband, and travels to Arequipa to her father’s family to claim her inheritance. Her journey exposes the stark differences between social classes. Upon returning to France, she becomes a writer and an advocate for workers’ and women’s rights.

Thursday, November 6, 6:30 PM

Rosa Chumbe, directed by Jonatan Relayze, Peru, 2015, drama, 75 min

The life of a policewoman changes when her 18-year-old daughter steals the few savings she had accumulated and leaves her son in her care. This situation awakens a maternal instinct she believed she had lost. An unexpected event leads her to join thousands of devotees in the Señor de Los Milagros procession. This film, portraying life in Lima in raw and vivid detail, was Peru’s submission for the Academy Awards.

Thursday, November 13, 6:30 PM

Un mundo para Julius, directed by Rossana Díaz Costa, co-production Peru-Spain-Argentina, 2021, drama, 104 min (nominated for the Gaudí Award for Best Television Film, 2022)

Julius is a boy from Lima’s aristocratic society in the 1950s and 1960s. Over time, Julius loses his innocence as he confronts a world of adult inequalities and injustices that he will never fully understand. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Peruvian writer Alfredo Bryce Echenique, a representative of the “New Latin American Novel.”