Pianist Steve Barakatt performs in Romania for the first time

Following the release of his acclaimed album “Néoréalité”, the world-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will present his Néoréalité World Tour in Bucharest on February 11th. During the month of love, Barakatt will perform an unique concert at the Néoréalité World Tour, for the first time for the Romanian public.

The Bucharest event is part of the Néoréalité international tour and is a Rainbow Bridge Story Ltd. production from Hong Kong, realized in partnership with the Romanian Music Society, Canadian Embassy in Romania and supported by Alpha Bank Romania. The concert takes place before the extraordinary concert that the Canadian artist will perform at Carnegie Hall, in New York (USA), on March 18th.

During the event, held at the Romanian Athenaeum, around Valentine’s Day and Dragobe’s Day, Steve Barakatt will offer a magnificent musical journey of his most appreciated compositions.

“I am very happy to offer this musical gift to the Romanian audience, especially on this month, one that is dedicated to love – internationally, as well as locally celebrated. My compositions are authentic and inspired by my eclectic influences. I hope to inspire of dreaming to those present at the concert hall. Every day, we need to find as many reasons as possible to smile and reinvent ourselves, no matter the challenges we face”, says Steve Barakatt.

The Canadian artist will perform a world-class solo piano concert, featuring several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from previous releases, as well as some of his most famous anthems. The UNICEF anthem, that was premiered from the International Space Station, in 2009, will be one of the symbolic and moving moments of this concert, as it will be performed live by its composer.

Those who want to hear Steve perform live, for the first time, on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, can purchase tickets exclusively on https://www.iabilet.ro/.