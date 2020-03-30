Pink Martini gigs in Bucharest rescheduled for 2021

The two concerts that Pink Martini had to perform in Romania at the end of this month (on March 30 and 31) have been rescheduled for next year, the organisers informed.

The two gigs are due on April 11, 2021 at Fratelli Studios and on April 12, 2021 at Sala Palatului, Bucharest.

“Safety and health are top priorities in this extremely difficult time. Bearing this in mind, the members of the Pink Martini band decided that it’s better to postpone the reunion with the audience in Romania for the spring of next year. Thanks for your understanding!“, Events promoter said.

Pink Martini has performed many times in Romania in the past 5 years.