Poetry as a Bridge Between Worlds and Arts

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On Monday, September 15, at 18:00, the 15th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB) will open in the Aula of the “Carol I” Central University Library. The festival, Romania’s most important poetry event with international visibility, will feature addresses from prominent cultural and diplomatic figures, as well as an extensive poetry recital with guests from Romania, the USA, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, and Honduras. The evening will be bilingual, in Romanian and English.

A highlight of the opening will be the fusion of poetry and music through a concert by the Madrigal – Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir, a world-renowned ensemble and Ambassador of Freedom, Hope, and Culture. This combination transforms this year’s festival opening into a unique celebration of the power of words and the harmony of music, united in a universal language.

FIPB – A Platform for Dialogue Between Literature and Other Arts

Until Sunday, September 21, over 60 events will bring poets from more than 30 countries to Bucharest, gathered under the banner of an “imaginary continent” of poetry and words that unite and transcend borders. The festival’s programming continues to appeal to a broader audience beyond traditional poetry lovers, thanks to exhibitions, concerts, and interdisciplinary events that make FIPB a platform for dialogue between literature and other arts, and between tradition and contemporary practice.

In 2025, FIPB will feature 224 public readings, including internationally renowned poets from over 30 countries, alongside prominent Romanian authors such as Ana Blandiana, Ion Mureșan, Magda Cârneci, Nora Iuga, Dinu Flămând, Simona Popescu, Octavian Soviany, Radu Vancu, and Varujan Vosganian.

Visual Arts Exhibitions

Festival-goers will also enjoy five distinct exhibitions, each offering a unique perspective on poetry and artistic expression:

“The Wild Dream of Colours” – by Luminița Gliga , capturing the emotion of color and the connection between imagination and feeling.

“O ramă renegată / A Renegade Frame” – photography by David Greenslade (UK) , featuring surrealist imagery from Japan, England, Wales, the Middle East, and Romania.

“Versuri cusute” – a bookmark exhibition by Anamaria Nișcoveanu , exploring the interplay between poetry and applied art.

“Corul inocenților” – by Andrei Pandea , highlighting the tension between innocence and contemporary artistic expression.

“Eros între versuri și linii” – Romanian graphic art from George Șerban’s collection and the National Museum of Romanian Literature, aimed at adults (18+) and engaging with erotic poetry. Artists include Marcel Chirnoagă, Ștefan Constantinescu, Mircia Dumitrescu, Dan Erceanu, Harry Guttman, Henry Mavrodin, Tiberiu Nicorescu, and others, each with a distinct style, united by the theme of Eros.

These exhibitions highlight FIPB’s diversity and interdisciplinarity, offering visitors a chance to explore the subtle connections between poetry, visual art, and music, and discover new forms of cultural expression.

Musical Moments

FIPB 2025 also includes a rich musical program: cello recitals by Jean-Marie Leclair, fado concerts with Jezebel, jazz and experimental music with Mircea Tiberian, Nadia Trohin, and the Mircea Rusu Band, as well as poetico-musical performances with Mircea Florian. These moments build bridges between word and sound, tradition and experiment, making the festival an interdisciplinary platform for a diverse audience.

Thematic Poetry Evenings – Cultural Bridges

A special feature of the 2025 edition is the thematic poetry evenings, dedicated to national literatures and contemporary poetic communities, organized in partnership with embassies and cultural institutes in Bucharest:

The French evening brings poets and translators into dialogue with Romanian lyric poetry, attended by diplomatic and Parisian cultural representatives.

The Turkish evening explores contemporary Anatolian poetry through bilingual readings and discussions on its reception in Romania.

The Georgian evening (in partnership with the Georgian Embassy) highlights the spiritual tradition of Saint Antim Ivireanul, focusing on poetry of identity, language, and cultural memory.

- Your advertising could be here -

Other themed evenings, dedicated to poetry from Mexico, Cuba, Portugal, and Chile, include readings, book launches, and traditional music performances (fado, South American guitar). Through these encounters, FIPB affirms its international vocation, turning poetry into a meeting space for traditions, languages, and sensibilities united by the power of words.

Special Projects and Community Poetry

A key 2025 initiative is FIPB’s integration into the international Bosques de la Poesía network, created in 2020 by writers Leopoldo “Teuco” Castilla, Pedro Solans, and Aldo Parfeniuk. This global project plants trees in gardens and memorial spaces, creating “poetic forests” as symbols of peace, dialogue, and cultural memory.

In Romania, the cherry tree planting ceremony will take place at the Tudor Arghezi – Mărțișor Memorial House, inaugurating the Tudor Arghezi Poetry Garden, part of an international cultural map alongside poetic forests in Mexico, Spain, Chile, Japan, and Argentina.

REMEMBER Moments – Honoring Literary Heritage

A special FIPB section is dedicated to celebrating significant moments in literary and cultural history. The 2025 edition features REMEMBER moments for writers Gheorghe Crăciun, Andrei Bodiu, and Ion Stratan, as well as “Virgil Tănase – 80”, honoring the memory of the recently deceased writer. These moments allow audiences to reflect on the impact of literature and celebrate Romania’s cultural legacy.

Internationally Awarded Romanian Personalities

Toma Pavel, emeritus professor of comparative literature and literary theory, will participate in the event “How and Why Literature Plays”, exploring with writer Călin-Andrei Mihăilescu the playful nature of literature and how play influences the structure and understanding of literary texts.

Poetry in Motion: Slam, Spoken Word, and Performance

The festival promotes performative poetry, slam, and spoken word, turning written texts into immersive visual and auditory experiences. Audiences can explore the interplay between word and body, rhythm, and emotion, highlighting the creativity of Romanian and international authors.

A Festival of Openness and Dialogue

FIPB 2025 reaffirms its role as a cultural meeting space, where poetry becomes a universal language. Events will take place in iconic Bucharest locations, including the Garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, Aula BCU “Carol I”, Instituto Cervantes, French Institute, ARCUB, bookstores, and art galleries.

Admission to all Bucharest International Poetry Festival events is free.

Full program available at the official website: www.fipb.ro