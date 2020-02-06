Polish climber Krzysztof Wielicki, the first who conquered Everest in winter, to attend Alpin Film Festival in Romania

The first man ever who conquered Everest in winter, the legendary Polish climber Krzysztof Wielicki, awarded the Piolet d’Or prize for the entire career after The Last Mountain film, dubbed as the best mountain film of 2019, will come to Brasov to meet the audience in an event within the Alpin Film Festival, due in Busteni and Predeal mountain resorts February 24-March 1. His presence is supported by the Polish Institute in Bucharest.

The access at the event is free of charge, based on online booking.

Born on January 5, 1950, Krzysztof Wielicki has first climbed the mountain when he was 20 years old.

In 1980 he made history after he had climbed the Everest in winter, next to Leszek Cichy. Nobody had managed such a performance until that moment and up to our days.

Their ascent to K2 is the topic of the documentary film The Last Mountain, directed by Dariusz Załuski. The film is a footage of that ascent in extreme conditions. At the same time, it shows the spectacular rescue of Élisabeth Revol, a female hiker who got stuck on the Nanga Parbat peak together with Tomasz Mackiewicz.

The documentary will be also screened at the Alpin Film Festival at Reduta Cultural Centre on February 26, at 19:30hrs. After the screening, Krzysztof Wielicki will reveal the most important details of the group expedition, but he will also talk about his individual successes and about his next planned ascents.

Another documentary, The Ascent of Everest, directed by Antonello Padovano, will be screened on the same day, February 26, at 18:30hrs, which is a testimony interview of renowned climber Sir Edmund Hillary, who, together with Tenzing Norgay, has reached the peak of Everest mountain for the first time in history.

The full programme of the 5th edition of Alpin Film Festival will be available soon at https://alpinfilmfestival.ro/.