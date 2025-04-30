Between May 8–11, 2025, the first edition of the Portuguese Language Film Festival will take place at Cinema Studio in Timișoara—a unique cinematic event showcasing films from across the Lusophone world. The festival is organized by the Embassy of Portugal in Romania in collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil in Romania, with support from Cinema Studio, the Timișoara Project Center, and the West University of Timișoara.

The opening ceremony will be attended by H.E. Mr. Paulo Cunha Alves, Ambassador of Portugal to Romania, H.E. Mr. Ricardo Guerra Araújo, Ambassador of Brazil to Romania, and Dr. Venceslau Mário, President of the Angolan Community in Romania.

The festival also welcomes a notable figure from Portuguese cinema: Margarida Rendeiro, one of the producers of The Guardians of Stories, the Keepers of the Word (directed by Raquel Freire/WomenLit). This film brings together stories from Portuguese-speaking women writers from diverse generations and cultural backgrounds, exploring shared origins, memories, resistance, and literary expression.

The festival is a premiere in Romania’s cultural landscape, aiming to highlight the diversity and universality of the Portuguese language—one of the most spoken languages in the world, present on four continents. With a diverse selection of films, the event explores both the shared cultural identity and the local nuances of the Portuguese language as spoken and lived in Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, and Portugal.

“With a total of nine screenings, Romanian audiences will discover a wide range of film genres from the four cardinal points of the Lusophone world,” said Ana Rita Sousa, Director of Instituto Camões in Bucharest.

The program includes dramas, comedies, documentaries, and short films, with two sessions dedicated to this diversity—one specifically curated for children and youth featuring seven animated shorts. Audiences will also enjoy classic Portuguese-language films, recent award-winning works by women directors, a documentary that delves into the margins of language through the writings of women from various regions, and another that, through fiction, explores the lives of four Brazilian female authors.

In addition to the screenings, the festival fosters cultural reflection and education, offering visitors the chance to learn about the historical, social, and cultural connections between Portuguese-speaking countries.

Through this initiative, the organizers aim to promote intercultural dialogue, shared artistic values, and unity in the diversity of a language that connects millions—from Lisbon to Luanda, from Maputo to Rio de Janeiro.

All screenings require tickets. Films are subtitled in Romanian and English.

THURSDAY, May 8

8:00 PM – The Great Kilapy (drama & comedy)

Director: Zezé Gamboa (Angola/Portugal, 2012, 97 min)

Cast: Lázaro Ramos, João Lagarto, Pedro Hossi, Hermila Guedes, Buda Lira

A satirical comedy inspired by true events, the film follows Joãozinho, a charming and rebellious young man in 1960s–70s Angola who defies the Portuguese colonial system with wit and charisma. Caught between the desire for freedom and an oppressive society, he unintentionally becomes a subversive figure.

Awards: Best Actor – FESTIN; Best Costume – Caminhos do Cinema Português.

FRIDAY, May 9

Screening & Q&A with co-producer Margarida Rendeiro

6:00 PM – The Guardians of Stories, the Keepers of the Word (documentary)

Director: Raquel Freire/WomenLit (Portugal, 2025, 86 min)

Featuring: Ana Paula Tavares, Gisela Casimiro, Ellen Lima, Fernanda Vieira, Eliana N’Zualo, Énia Lipanga, Fátima Bettencourt, Odete

A documentary about seven women writers from the Lusophone world, spanning generations and cultures, united by the WomenLit project. The film explores the connections between memory, identity, and creation, celebrating the richness and power of the Portuguese language.

8:00 PM – Snu (drama)

Director: Patrícia Sequeira (Portugal, 2019, 94 min)

Cast: Inês Castel-Branco, Pedro Almendra, Inês Rosado, Simon Frankel

The love story of politician Francisco Sá Carneiro and publisher Snu Abecassis—an intense and daring relationship that challenged Portugal’s social norms in the 1970s. Together, they fought for democracy and lived passionately until their tragic death in 1980.

SATURDAY, May 10

4:30 PM – Lusophone Fiction Short Films (Romanian subtitles)

• The Lovers’ Refrain | Director: Tiago Guedes (Portugal, 2014, 23 min)

A dramatic event seen from two perspectives. Two voices. Air escapes completely. So much time lost doing meaningless things.

• The Girl | Director: Simão Cayatte (Portugal, 2016, 15 min)

Lisbon, 1971. A young housewife musters courage and discovers a life-changing reality.

• Bad for a Moment | Director: Daniel Soares (Portugal, 2024, 15 min)

A team-building event spirals out of control, confronting an architect with the harsh reality of the marginalized neighborhood he is helping to modernize.

6:00 PM – Cats Don’t Get Dizzy (drama)

Director: José Pedro Vasconcelos (Portugal, 2014, 85 min)

Cast: Maria do Céu Guerra, João Jesus, Fernanda Serrano, Ricardo Carriço

An unlikely bond forms between a lost teenager and an elderly widow in this emotional tale of friendship and healing born from loneliness and crisis.

8:00 PM – Légua (drama)

Directors: Filipa Reis & João Miller Guerra (Portugal, 2023, 119 min)

Cast: Carla Maciel, Fátima Soares, Vitória Nogueira da Silva, Sara Machado

Three generations of women confront change, longing, and inevitable endings in a crumbling manor house in northern Portugal—a poetic reflection on migration, memory, and unbreakable bonds.

SUNDAY, May 11

4:30 PM – Lusophone Animated Shorts for Children (special family screening)

• Chicken Stew | Director: Joana Toste (Portugal, 2007, 5 min)

• The Story of a Toffee | Director: Pedro Mota Teixeira (Portugal, 2007, 10 min)

• Dinner in Lisbon | Director: André Carrilho (Portugal, 2008, 10 min)

• Amélia & Duarte | Directors: Mónica Santos & Alice Guimarães (Portugal/Germany, 2015, 11 min)

• The Sleepy One | Director: Marta Monteiro (Portugal, 2017, 11 min)

• The Man with Long Legs | Director: Vitor Hugo (Portugal, 2023, 8 min)

• Percebes | Directors: Alexandra Ramires & Laura Gonçalves (Portugal, 2024, 11 min)

6:00 PM – The Train of Salt and Sugar (drama)

Director: Licínio de Azevedo (Mozambique/Portugal, 2016, 89 min)

Cast: Matamba Joaquim, Thiago Justino, Mário Mabjaia

During Mozambique’s civil war, a train connecting Nampula to Malawi becomes the only hope for survival for hundreds of passengers risking their lives in a harrowing journey. Moving at just 5 km/h over sabotaged tracks, the train offers a fragile glimmer of hope in times of war.

8:00 PM – The Unruly Ones (drama/anthology)

Directors: Carol Benjamin, Ana do Carmo, Julia Katharine, Luh Maza, Tais Amordivino (Brazil, 2024, 72 min)

Cast: Divina Valéria, Gilda Nomacce, Jessica Marques, Josi Varjã

This anthology brings together literary adaptations of stories by Brazilian women writers from the late 19th century. Themes of death, healing, marriage, and desire are explored as women revisit their pasts in pursuit of freedom.