This weekend, from September 4 to 7, 2025, the gastronomic festival Taste of Transylvania brings an absolute premiere to Romania: the participation of Ana Roš, named the world’s best female chef and head chef of the renowned Hiša Franko restaurant in Slovenia, awarded three Michelin stars and a Green Star.

Ana Roš: A Personal Connection to Transylvania

Recognized for her creativity, her reinvention of local gastronomy, and the close relationships she builds with artisanal producers, Ana Roš is today one of the most respected voices in international cuisine. Her visit to Transylvania represents not only a unique culinary experience for the festival audience but also an opportunity to connect the local gastronomic scene to the global circuit of major culinary events.

Although this is her first visit to the region, Ana Roš confesses that Transylvania holds special significance for her. “My great-grandmother was born in Transylvania during the Austro-Hungarian Empire. I can’t wait to explore this area and discover the local gastronomy, because I am convinced that its traditions can be an extraordinary source of inspiration,” the Slovenian chef stated.

For Roš, the key to success lies in closeness to nature and direct collaboration with farmers. She emphasizes that the future of sustainable gastronomy depends on authentic relationships and mutual support: “Try to stay as local as possible. Support the farmers and build long-term relationships. Don’t negotiate — instead, find solutions together to develop the selection of products. That’s how authentic and sustainable gastronomy is created.”

Taste of Transylvania – Local Roots with an International Horizon

For four days, Taste of Transylvania transforms Boroș Holiday Village in Lunca de Jos into a meeting point for top chefs, artisanal producers, and gastronomy enthusiasts. The festival is recognized for bringing together internationally renowned chefs as well as Romanian chefs who reinterpret local gastronomy, alongside communities of farmers and producers who tell their stories through their work.

Visitors have the chance to discover modern reinterpretations of traditional Transylvanian recipes, participate in themed dinners and cooking demonstrations, interact directly with local producers, and experience culinary moments that go beyond the plate. The festival also includes a family area where children’s workshops teach respect for nature and gastronomic culture through play.

Through its concept, Taste of Transylvania promotes not only food but also a lifestyle close to nature, where community, authenticity, and creativity play essential roles. In this way, the festival becomes a platform for dialogue and collaboration between international and local gastronomy, and Ana Roš’s presence marks a highlight for the 2025 edition.

The festival takes place from September 4 to 7 at Boroș Holiday Village in Lunca de Jos, Harghita County. The full program and list of participating restaurants are available on the official website tasteoftransylvania.eu, and tickets can be purchased in advance at bilete.ro/taste-of-transylvania. Entry is free for children under 14, and on Thursday, September 4, all visitors can enter free of charge.