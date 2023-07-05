Premieres, dancers and fabulous settings at Neversea 2023

With the help of Artificial Intelligence Revocalize.ai, festival fans can sing during the 4 days of the festival with the voices of the artists: Marius Moga AI, Lora AI, Alex Velea AI, Ioana Ignat AI, Nosfe AI, Mario Fresh AI and many others.

This year’s anniversary edition of the Neversea festival, an event that will take place between July 6-9, will offer many surprises for the tens of thousands of fans who will be present to celebrate the five years of the festival. During the four days and four nights of the festival, Neversea organizers have prepared a series of activations, special moments, light games and Instagrammable areas. The impressive shows of other national and international artists will make the festival experience a memorable one.

This year, 30 Romanian designers meet at the Neversea festival at the F.A.B Stage, where fans can find clothes, capsule collections, shoes, jewelry and accessories. Also, the organizers are preparing areas with hairstyle, makeup and temporary tattoo artists. Participants thus have the opportunity to be pampered with special festival hairstyles, braids and makeup, and such brands like: Flash Tattoos, Aer Wear, GNA, Belher, Les Waves, Festival Dresses by GIA, MySimplified, Hamza, The Black Sheep, Exclusives.ro, Dadarlat, Retro Future and many others. Everyone who wants a special festival look can come to F.A.B. Stage for outfits like on the catwalk.

The festival fashion area is complemented by festival Merch. From the store of over 100 square meters, festival goers will be able to purchase t-shirts, hoodies, towels and many other clothing items from the new NEVERSEA brand collection, numerous accessories for a perfect look, but also small souvenirs that will turn into memories from the festival. New for this year is that at the NEVERSEA Merch area, temporary tattoos can be done for a personalized festival style.

The unique experience that can be lived for 4 nights and 4 days at the festival is completed by Instagrammable zones, street artists, dancers and cataligari. Pyrotechnic shows, light shows or daytime fireworks will complete the experience of the biggest festival organized on a beach in Europe.

The six stages of the festival are truly spectacular, and the mainstage will be in full harmony with the central element of Neversea, the SUN.

Marius Moga launches Revocalize.ai as a global premiere at Neversea

Neversea is the first festival in Romania to associate with an AI platform that can be used in a world premiere, only within the festival. The fans have a large-scale activation, with a height of almost 6 meters, which opens through a gate, with light and smoke effects, where you can immortalize the best moments. This is where voice and music come together with the help of Revocalize.ai.

Revocalize.ai is a technology developed and founded by Sebastian Dobrincu and Marius Moga and allows the fingerprinting of one’s own voice whose timbre can later be used to replace any other voice. Fans can opt for two service categories when activating Revocalize.ai: YOU SING WITH THEIR VOICE, where your voice will be replaced by the AI ​​model of the chosen artist, or THEY SING WITH YOUR VOICE, where you imprint your voice by registering in the studio on Neversea beach, with the help of a virtual guide, after which you receive an audio file in your Revocalize AI account, with your voice on a chosen track. Developed by musicians, built on a complex machine learning algorithm, Revocalize.ai offers the most realistic and true-to-life AI generation of a human voice, where any voice will sound good.

Vegan, vegetarian and food for those with intolerance at Food&Beverages area

Year after year, at the NEVERSEA festival, the food area is, in turn, supplied with everything necessary, so that the festival-goers can also enjoy a gastronomic experience during the festival. At the same time, the festival means a lot of energy, so all fans are encouraged to hydrate properly, but also to eat properly.

Diversity on the menu: The Food & Beverages section of the Neversea Festival is recognized for its impressive variety of cuisine. Regardless of preferences, festival-goers will surely find something to their taste. From traditional local dishes to international dishes, the offer is diverse, for all tastes.

Menu suitable for vegetarians, vegans and people with food intolerance: An important aspect of the Food & Beverages section is that it ensures that all visitors can enjoy delicious food. In this sense, the menu is adapted to meet the needs of those who follow a vegetarian diet or have food intolerances.

The festival is also open to minors, and in this sense special measures have been taken so that each person receives exactly what they like and is appropriate for their age. Thus, for minors, there is a clear rule – no alcohol. By means of special access wristbands, of a different color to those of senior attendees, the organizers ensure that they will only have access to their special selection of refreshments.