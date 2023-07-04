Preparations for Neversea 2023 in the homestretch: Over 1,400 people from 12 countries building Europe’s largest beach festival

The production of the Neversea festival is worthy of American films: from the sets and architecture, to the story, fantastic maritime characters, entertainers and dancers, artists and fans from all over the world. More than 150 artists and tens of thousands of fans from the country and abroad are expected on the Neversea beach.

On the 5-year anniversary of Neversea there will be 6 music stages and several music spots spread over approximately 110,000 square meters.

The main stage will have over 500 square meters of LED screen, 26 meters high, over 55 meters at the base and a 20 meter performance area opening. The concept of the scene used a ubiquitous element in the Neversea universe, namely the SUN. The equipment needed for the construction of the main stage was transported with over 60 trucks from the country, respectively 14 trucks from Belgium, Holland, Germany and Poland respectively. The installations were carried out with lifting equipment of over 100 tons, respectively with nacelles that can reach up to 40 meters in height.

The Balkaniada is a new stage, the roof (unusual by the way) will be brought precisely from Germany, from Opera Tents to be able to meet the needs of all the artists.

In the case of The Ark stage, for the 5-year anniversary of Neversea we have prepared an interesting production. The 2D decor will be replaced by 180 square meters of LED screens, precisely to highlight all the trap and hip-hop artists who will take the stage. Moreover, we also considered a catwalk so that the artists could bathe the crowd.

Daydreaming is the only scene that retains its identity. This has established itself over the years as the only scene through which you can see the sunrise, the only one of its kind in Europe. Installations began on June 15, 21 days before the gates opened. After the completion of the 4 days of the event, the dismantling is estimated to take place in 8 days. The addition of toilet containers will facilitate the access of more than 485 people to the toilet at the same time, an increase of 25% compared to 2021. The infrastructure of water-sewage, internet, electricity adds up to more than 25 km of cables and pipes.

Thousands of gendarmes, policemen, local police, doctors, emergency staff, firefighters and private security agents will be present at the festival to ensure security and order.

The location of all stages, emergency, aid points and others are available in the photo.