Prince Charles exhibits 79 watercolors, including landscapes from Romania

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles is currently exhibiting in London 79 of his paintings, including landscapes from Romania.

The exhibition has opened at The Garrison Chapel at Chelsea Barracks in Belgravia, London, the charity’s exhibition space dedicated to telling the story and conveying the focus of The Prince’s Foundation, which hosts the significant collection of the work of The Prince until 14 February 2022, princes-foundation.org reported.

The heir to the British throne went on to say that painting is “one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know,” and that his hobby “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach,” CNN reports.

The paintings are also inspired by his journeys across the world, and the watercolors do depict landscapes from various countries, including Romania.

Therefore, the paintings capture the snow-capped mountains of Wales, the Dentelles de Montmirail mountain range in the French region of Provence, the landscapes of Mount Athos in Greece, or images from Transylvania, but also Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, Nepal, Swiss Alps, Tanzania or Turkey.

Over the years, Prince Charles has painted 680 watercolors, sometimes signed A.G. Carrick, a pseudonym composed of the initials of his other two first names, Arthur and George, and his title of Earl of Carrick.

None of Prince Charles’ watercolors have been put up for sale, but reproductions of some of them, made in the form of lithographs, can reach several thousand pounds in online auctions.

The gallery is open seven days a week from 11am – 4pm apart from on 25th January and 31st January – 4th February. Entry is free and you do not need to book tickets in advance.

The Garrison Chapel, Chelsea Barracks, 8 Garrison Square London, SW1W 8BG.