Proceeds of the American Independent Film Festival due in April donated to Ukrainian refugees

American Independent Film Festival has reached its 6th edition which will take place between April 15 and 21 in Bucharest (Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului) and will have a warm up in Cluj between April 16 and 17 (Cinema Victoria).

As every year, AIFF donates all proceeds to a humanitarian cause, this year the funds will go to Ukrainian refugees.

The 2022 edition, which will take place between April 15 and 21, also means a return to the pre-restricted format, with rooms that can be filled to their full capacity. AIFF.6 screenings will take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco and Cinema Muzeul Tăranului, and all proceeds from the festival after the sale of tickets will be donated to the families of Ukrainians who either continue to live in war settlements or have taken refuge in Romania.

At the opening of AIFF 6 will be projected one of the most unconventional indie productions of the year: RED ROCKET, directed by Sean Baker. Anchored by Simon Rex’s magnetic interpretation, the film delivers a vibrant perspective on modern American life. Mike Saber is a former late porn star who returns to his Texas hometown where no one has missed him.

This bold new film from Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), a darling of American independent cinema, has at its incandescent core a magnetic, electrifying performance. Red Rocket sketches a dark but humorous and compassionate portrait of a unique American hustler and the hometown that barely tolerates him. “As well as being lewd, hilarious and almost unbearably tense, the film is a tremendous encouragement to anyone too broke to go to film college,” writes the London Evening Standard. “Mikey is like the human version of a car crash: you don’t wish him on anyone, but you can’t take your eyes off him,” states the Sunday Times, and Little White Lies calls it “a filthy delight. Weird, clever, fantastic and very very wrong”.

THE OUTFIT screened, directed by Graham Moore. At the 6th edition of American Independent Film Festival there will also be premierescreened, directed by Graham Moore. The Oscar-winning screenwriter for THE IMITATION GAME is now the director of a masterful, captivating thriller, in which a luxury tailor (the great Mark Rylance, and the well-deserved Oscar-winner) must face a dangerous group off the mobsters to survive a fateful night. "Rylance leaves us until the last moment to guess… A taut, beautifully acted period film," writes the Chicago Sun-Times. "The Outfit's biggest surprise is also its happiest: this intimate, low-budget film is also one of the best acted of the season," gloats the San Francisco Chronicle, and This Chix Flix notes that "the story keeps you on the edge of your cinema chair and you can easily glimpse the fine thread with which the plot is woven. Every detail shot and written is well delivered." LAND, a film that proves that the ideal place for American filmmakers who want to tell stories outside the box is in independent cinema. Land follows a woman's poignant search for self as she isolates herself in the vast, harsh American wilderness. Following a tragic event, Edee (Wright) finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and, faced with that uncertainty, retreats into the magnificent but unforgiving wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) rescues her from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again. "By-passing the danger of being merely a painterly exploration of grief, Land becomes something far more interesting: a tough, vigorous film about saving a life," concludes the Sunday Times, while the Mail on Sunday stresses that "Robin Wright's gorgeous scenery and magnificent performance give you a rewarding watch that puts some really tough subjects on a plate." This year's festival visual celebrates the 40th anniversary of the launch of E.T. – Steven Spielberg's beloved film, and features the adorable alien creature in one of the film's iconic shots. The summer of 1982 saw the release of many classic films, but E.T. managed to rise above them all by telling the story of a little boy and his strange friend from another world. The film encapsulated movie magic for generations and in 1994 was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. The American Independent Film Festival is the festival that has chosen since its first edition to associate a civic component by directing all ticket proceeds to support a social cause. In previous editions, the following non-governmental organisations have benefited from the support of AIFF audiences through the festival: Casa Bună, Ovidiu Ro, Casa Share and the Our Big Day Out volunteer program.