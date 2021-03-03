Proper hair care in spring

The sudden weather shift is directly affecting the general condition of the hair, that’s why we must offer it an additional care, especially in early spring, when everything is constantly changing. Often after the cold winter season, hair falls, and this process has two reasons: the lack of essential trace elements and the weakening hair follicles due to the harmful influence of the external factors. In this regard it is mandatory for us to use various qualitative products to care for, protect and moisturize the strands of hair.

What we must do and how we can correctly take care of the hair at the beginning of spring?

We must tackle the hair care in spring in a comprehensive way, as it is a reflection of our general health condition. We must consider three essential criteria to maintain a healthy hair:

Nutrition is the most important element of a healthy hair, and spring is the right time for us to add vitamins in our diet. Let’s not forget products as well, such as: fish, vegetables, fruit, nuts. They are practically responsible for the construction of the hair follicle. At the same time, we must take care to improve our digestion, through the detox of the body, and to achieve that, specialists recommend us to give up spicy, fat foodstuffs. Vitamins. Unfortunately, our hair does not always take enough vitamins from food, so, in spring it is better for you to take vitamins such as: biotin, vitamin B, vitamin E, iron, zinc, calcium. External hair care. This includes the proper shampooing and applying nourishing masks. Hair care can be divided in two categories:

professional care (shampoo, hair conditioner, hair mask).

home care (oils, home made masks, massage, aroma combing)

If everything is clear with the first two points, as for hair care some questions seldom arise. Let’s have a closer look at this chapter.

How to wash your hair correctly in spring

Of course, shampooing https://makeup.ro/brand/29891/ must be correct at any time of the year, but in spring you can add several life hacks that will help you restore your hair.

Cold water. Shampooing is better done with warm water and the hair must be rinsed with cold water. Cold water closes pores, stimulates the blood flow and smooths the hair scales. Don’t use tough comps. It’s best for you to use an organic shampoo, it cleans the hair gently without affecting the hydro-lipid balance. Make sure you use a hair mask. As the hair is weakened in spring, it needs high quality nutrition, and for this you must use a nutritive or moisturizing high quality mask. Don’t you ever use a towel to dry your hair. The already weakened hair is breaking, and using a towel will only aggravate this process. It’s better you wait for the natural drying.