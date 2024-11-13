ProTicket Brings Holiday Magic to Romania: Comedy, Carols, and Viennese Concerts in December
ProTicket kicks off the winter holiday season with a stellar lineup of events featuring Romanian comedy, Christmas concerts, and Viennese music, in a tour reaching several Romanian cities.
A Stormy Night
- December 2, 5:00 PM & 8:00 PM, Cluj-Napoca
- December 3, 7:00 PM, Oradea
In a night filled with suspense, Ghiță, a tailor, tries to unravel the secrets between his wife, Veta, and Chiriac, his assistant. Rică Venturiano, a head-over-heels romantic, and Veta’s sister, Zița, add unforgettable comedic twists. Through its witty dialogues and vibrant characters, A Stormy Night remains a modern satire on appearances and hypocrisy, guaranteeing an evening of laughter and good cheer.
Grand Christmas Concert – Viennese Royal
- December 2, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Târgu Mureș
- December 3, 7:00 PM, Miercurea Ciuc
- December 4, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Focșani
- December 5, 7:00 PM, Târgu Neamț
- December 6, 7:00 PM, Piatra-Neamț
- December 7, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Suceava
Featuring soloists from the Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, La Scala, and Mozarteum-Salzburg, accompanied by the celebrated Orchestra di Teatro D’opera Italiana and Vox Opera Orchestra, this grand concert showcases the beautiful Viennese musical masterpieces of the Strauss dynasty, Franz Lehar, Emmerich Kalman, and other musical and choreographic surprises.
Fuego – Together for Christmas
- December 2, 7:00 PM, Timișoara
- December 3, 7:00 PM, Reșița
- December 5, 7:00 PM, Oradea
- December 6, 7:00 PM, Satu Mare
Paul Surugiu presents an extraordinary Christmas concert featuring beloved carols and songs, celebrating the beauty of togetherness at Christmas, the year’s most heartfelt holiday. This unique concert will feature new elements, poetry, and the simplicity Christmas brings to our hearts.
Theo Rose – Old Style
- December 2, 8:00 PM, Craiova
“Old Style” presents an enchanting interwar music concert by Theo Rose, one of Romania’s most cherished voices. Paying homage to the interwar era, the show features timeless pieces like “Zaraza,” “Cine mă puse pe mine,” and “Sâmbătă seara,” reviving the nostalgia of the period. With stunning scenography and costumes inspired by the 1920s and 1930s, this is more than a concert—it’s Theo Rose’s love letter to interwar music.
Tickets for all shows are available at https://proticket.ro.
