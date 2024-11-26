ProTicket Brings Holiday Magic to the Stage: “A Stormy Night,” Viennese Royal Gala and Christmas carols
With a captivating lineup of performances—from the comedy “A Stormy Night” to Christmas concerts featuring renowned artists—ProTicket invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season in a festive and emotional atmosphere.
A Stormy Night
- December 16, 7:00 PM, Bacău
- December 17, 7:00 PM, Piatra-Neamț
This comedy follows Ghiță, a tailor shop owner, as he tries to untangle the complexities of his wife Veta’s relationship with Chiriac, his orderly. Adding to the chaos are Rică Venturiano, a love-struck young man, and Zița, Veta’s sister, delivering unforgettable humorous situations. “A Stormy Night” remains a timeless satire on appearances and hypocrisy, promising a laughter-filled evening.
Extraordinary Christmas Concert – Viennese Royal Gala
- December 16, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Timișoara
- December 17, 7:00 PM, Arad
- December 18, 7:00 PM, Oradea
- December 19, 7:00 PM, Satu Mare
- December 20, 7:00 PM, Baia Mare
- December 22, 7:00 PM, Alba Iulia
With invited soloists from the Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, La Scala in Milan, and Mozarteum-Salzburg, accompanied by two renowned orchestras, the Viennese Royal Gala brings the finest musical masterpieces of Strauss, Franz Lehár, Emmerich Kálmán, and more to the stage.
Ștefan Hrușcă – Christmas Carol Recital
- December 16, 8:00 PM, Bucharest
- December 17, 8:00 PM, Brașov
- December 18, 8:00 PM, Deva
- December 19, 7:00 PM, Oradea
A cherished symbol of Romanian Christmas carols, Ștefan Hrușcă invites audiences to a heartwarming evening of spiritual roots and timeless melodies, continuing a tradition that has spanned over three decades. This year, he surprises with a special selection of both beloved and lesser-known carols.
Fuego – Together for Christmas
- December 17, 7:00 PM, Buzău
Paul Surugiu (Fuego) presents a unique concert celebrating the simplicity and joy of Christmas with new elements, poetry, and beloved holiday songs that highlight the warmth and sincerity of this festive season.
Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.
