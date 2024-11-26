With a captivating lineup of performances—from the comedy “A Stormy Night” to Christmas concerts featuring renowned artists—ProTicket invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season in a festive and emotional atmosphere.

A Stormy Night

December 16 , 7:00 PM, Bacău

, 7:00 PM, Bacău December 17, 7:00 PM, Piatra-Neamț

This comedy follows Ghiță, a tailor shop owner, as he tries to untangle the complexities of his wife Veta’s relationship with Chiriac, his orderly. Adding to the chaos are Rică Venturiano, a love-struck young man, and Zița, Veta’s sister, delivering unforgettable humorous situations. “A Stormy Night” remains a timeless satire on appearances and hypocrisy, promising a laughter-filled evening.

Extraordinary Christmas Concert – Viennese Royal Gala

December 16 , 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Timișoara

, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM, Timișoara December 17 , 7:00 PM, Arad

, 7:00 PM, Arad December 18 , 7:00 PM, Oradea

, 7:00 PM, Oradea December 19 , 7:00 PM, Satu Mare

, 7:00 PM, Satu Mare December 20 , 7:00 PM, Baia Mare

, 7:00 PM, Baia Mare December 22, 7:00 PM, Alba Iulia

With invited soloists from the Vienna State Opera, Rome Opera, La Scala in Milan, and Mozarteum-Salzburg, accompanied by two renowned orchestras, the Viennese Royal Gala brings the finest musical masterpieces of Strauss, Franz Lehár, Emmerich Kálmán, and more to the stage.

Ștefan Hrușcă – Christmas Carol Recital

December 16 , 8:00 PM, Bucharest

, 8:00 PM, Bucharest December 17 , 8:00 PM, Brașov

, 8:00 PM, Brașov December 18 , 8:00 PM, Deva

, 8:00 PM, Deva December 19, 7:00 PM, Oradea

A cherished symbol of Romanian Christmas carols, Ștefan Hrușcă invites audiences to a heartwarming evening of spiritual roots and timeless melodies, continuing a tradition that has spanned over three decades. This year, he surprises with a special selection of both beloved and lesser-known carols.

Fuego – Together for Christmas

December 17, 7:00 PM, Buzău

Paul Surugiu (Fuego) presents a unique concert celebrating the simplicity and joy of Christmas with new elements, poetry, and beloved holiday songs that highlight the warmth and sincerity of this festive season.

