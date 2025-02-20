March brings an exciting lineup of must-see performances across Romania. Whether you love comedy, classic theatre, or Italian music, ProTicket has prepared a month full of emotions and entertainment.

The hilarious comedy “Barza domnului ministru” (The Minister’s Stork) (Deva, March 10) promises an evening of laughter with a stellar cast. In Bucharest and Constanța, the Caragiale classic “O noapte furtunoasă” (A Stormy Night) brings back the unmistakable humor of the great Romanian playwright. Meanwhile, music lovers can embark on a musical journey through “Three Italian Tenors”, a national tour (March 10–16) celebrating the beauty of Bella Italia with the most famous canzonettas and opera arias.

“The Minister’s Stork”

March 10, 7:00 PM – Deva, Casa de Cultură

The comedy “Barza domnului ministru” (The Minister’s Stork), featuring an exceptional cast including Adriana Trandafir, Mihai Ciucă, Laura Cosoi/Monica Vîlcu, Ioana Ancea, and Gabriel Fătu, will take the stage in Deva.

Adapted from André Roussin and directed by Lucian Iancu, this 1951 comedy is packed with witty dialogue and hilarious misunderstandings. The story follows the Jaquet family, which is about to welcome new members in an unexpected way. Olympe, the wife of politician Charles, becomes pregnant just as he enforces new laws on reproductive rights. Meanwhile, their son Georges is expecting a child with his father’s secretary, the housemaid Thèrése is also pregnant, and so is their daughter Annie Jaquet

“A Stormy Night”

March 10, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB, Ion Caramitru Hall

March 11, 7:00 PM – Constanța, Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

In a night full of tension, Ghiță, the owner of a tailor shop, tries to unravel the secrets of his wife Veta and her lover Chiriac. Meanwhile, the hopeless romantic Rică Venturiano and Zița, Veta’s sister, bring unforgettable comedic situations. With its sharp dialogue and colorful characters, “A Stormy Night” remains a timeless satire of appearances and hypocrisy, promising an evening full of laughter and good vibes.

“Make Room!”

March 14, 7:00 PM – Focșani, Ateneul Popular “Maior Ghe. Pastia”

“Make Room!” tells the story of two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve in a train’s sleeping compartment. She is a charming, adventurous woman; he is a principled man facing an unexpected event that will change his life forever. Starring Medeea Marinescu and Marius Manole, this play is filled with humor, emotion, and surprises.

“Three Italian Tenors” – National Tour

March 10, 8:00 PM – Timișoara, Opera Națională Română

March 11, 8:00 PM – Arad, State Philharmonic

March 12, 8:00 PM – Oradea, Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

March 13, 8:00 PM – Baia Mare, ATP Tech Center

March 14, 8:00 PM – Satu Mare, Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

March 16, 8:00 PM – Alba Iulia, Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

On the enchanting rhythms of Neapolitan songs and iconic Italian opera arias, the concert will transport the audience to the sunlit shores of the Adriatic, Mediterranean, Tyrrhenian, and Ligurian seas—the very heart of the land of music.

This event is even more special as it coincides with the month in which we celebrate women—mothers, wives, and loved ones.

The repertoire includes legendary arias such as:

“Nessun dorma”, “La donna è mobile”

Timeless canzonettas: “Mamma”, “’O sole mio”, “Santa Lucia”, “Funiculì, Funiculà”, and “Caruso”.

Step into spring with optimism, music, and passion!

Tickets for all shows are available at https://proticket.ro.

Romania Journal supports the events as media partner.