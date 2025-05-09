Quinteto Astor Piazzolla Brings Musical Legacy to Bucharest
On May 31 at 8:00 PM, in an extraordinary concert at the Romanian Athenaeum, the audience will have the rare privilege of hearing the authentic sound of Astor Piazzolla, performed by the incomparable QUINTETO ASTOR PIAZZOLLA (QAP)!
This is the official ensemble of the Piazzolla Foundation, created to preserve and carry forward the legacy of the legendary Argentine composer.
Today, we are pleased to announce the current lineup of Quinteto Astor Piazzolla—an elite ensemble that blends technical virtuosity with the deep emotional intensity of contemporary tango:
Pablo Marcelo Mainetti – bandoneon
Matias Feigin – piano
Serdar Geldymuradov – violin
Idelfonso Armando Lazo De La Vega – guitar
Martin Nahuel Wainer – double bass
Julián Adolfo Vatenberg Fridman – musical director
These remarkable musicians come from diverse musical backgrounds but share a common vision: to deliver a faithful, emotionally rich, and refined interpretation of Piazzolla’s works—compositions that revolutionized tango and elevated it to the level of contemporary art.
The quintet—Piazzolla’s favorite ensemble format—remains the essential “instrument” through which Nuevo Tango comes to life, evolves, and continues to move audiences around the world.
Tickets for the May 31 concert are available at iabilet.ro and eventim.ro, at the following price categories:
-
VIP – 629 RON
-
Category I – 529 RON
-
Category II – 429 RON
-
Category III – 329 RON
About Astor Piazzolla, Nuevo Tango, and His Musical Legacy
Recognized as one of the most powerful musical voices of the 20th century, Astor Piazzolla redefined Argentine tango, transforming it into a sophisticated, universal musical language—visceral and profoundly emotional. With a career that masterfully fused tradition with innovation, Piazzolla created his own style—Nuevo Tango—a bold blend of traditional tango, jazz, and classical music.
His compositions—such as Libertango, Adiós Nonino, Oblivion, or Milonga del Ángel—have become symbols of artistic passion and expressive power. His music has been performed in the world’s most prestigious concert halls and featured in films, dance performances, and theatrical productions, becoming part of humanity’s cultural heritage.
About Quinteto Astor Piazzolla
Quinteto Astor Piazzolla is the official ensemble of the Piazzolla Foundation, founded to keep alive the spirit and original sound created by the maestro. Comprised of elite musicians with flawless technique and rare interpretive depth, the quintet is the authentic continuation of Piazzolla’s original ensemble formula: bandoneon, piano, violin, guitar, and double bass.
The group has received prestigious awards—including a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album (2019)—and has toured extensively in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. With each performance, the quintet not only revives Piazzolla’s legacy but brings it closer to new generations with captivating artistic energy.
