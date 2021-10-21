Radu Jude’s “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”, Romania’s proposal for an Oscar nomination 2022

Feature film “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” directed by Romanian Radu Jude , the big winner of the 71st edition of Berlin Film Festival, is Romania’s proposal for the Oscar nomination next year at the category “the best international feature film”.

This is the third directed by Radu Jude that represents Romania in the race for an Oscar nomination, after „Aferim!” and „Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians

The shortlist for Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced by the American Film Academy on December 21.

The 94th Awards Gala is scheduled for March 27 in Los Angeles.

Subtitled “Sketch for a popular film”, the feature film “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” is analysing the relations between a human being and the society, starting from the consequences that an amateur porn video clip downloaded by an elementary school teacher on a specialized website can prompt in her life.

The movie stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, Ilinca Hărnuț.

“A friend described this film as an encounter between Immanuel Kant (the moral law) and Emanuelle Cunt (the mortal law). And the film critic Andrei Gorzo has recently said that the film is <aggressive, experimental, full of ideas and especially of a super incisive sense of contemporary>,” Radu Jude stated.

Ada Solomon is producer and Paul Thiltges, Adrien Chef, Jiří Konečný, Ankica Jurić Tilić are co-producers.

The film is a microFILM production in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, and is made with the support of the National Cinema Centre, Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Artekino International, in partnership with Bord Cadre Films, Sovereign Films.