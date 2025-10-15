Rare hyena photo in abandoned town wins 2025 Wildlife Award

Selected from a record-breaking 60,636 entries from 113 countries and territories, the category and overall winners of the world’s leading wildlife photography competition, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, run by the Natural History Museum, London, were revealed at an awards ceremony this evening.

South African wildlife photographer Wim van den Heever has been named Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for his striking image, Ghost Town Visitor. The photograph captures a haunting yet captivating scene of a brown hyena exploring the skeletal remains of Kolmanskop, a long-abandoned diamond mining town in Namibia, showcasing the unexpected ways in which nature interacts with urban spaces.

A testament to Wim’s persistence and patience, the shot was achieved using camera trap technology over a decade after he first noticed hyena tracks at the site. Brown hyenas, the rarest hyena species in the world, are nocturnal and largely solitary. They are known to pass through Kolmanskop while hunting Cape fur seal pups or scavenging carrion along the Namib Desert coast. Being seldom seen, camera traps provide an invaluable tool for scientists to study their behavior and better understand the species.

Kathy Moran, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury, said: “It is fitting that this photograph was taken in a ghost town. There’s an immediate prickly feeling looking at this image—you know you are in the hyena’s domain. I also love the twist on the concept of ‘urban’: once dominated by humans, this space has been abandoned, and wildlife has reclaimed it. Repopulated, if you will. Is it still a town? To me, it seems so—just no longer ours.”

Jury member Akanksha Sood Singh added: “This image presents an eerie juxtaposition of the wild reclaiming human civilization. It is haunting yet mesmerizing because the solitary hyena commands the frame, symbolizing resilience amid decay. The photograph tells a multi-layered story of loss, endurance, and nature’s quiet triumph, making it an unforgettable work of wildlife and conservation photography.”

Impact Award 2025

Now in its second year, the Impact Award celebrates conservation success, stories of hope, or positive change. This year’s winner is Brazilian photographer Fernando Faciole for his image Orphan of the Road. The photograph captures an orphaned giant anteater pup following its caregiver after an evening feeding at a rehabilitation centre. The image highlights the devastating impact of road collisions, a leading cause of the decline in giant anteater populations in Brazil. The pup’s mother was killed by a vehicle, and the goal is to release the young anteater back into the wild once it has learned vital survival skills from its caregiver.

In addition to rehabilitation efforts, the Wild Animal Conservation Institute’s Anteaters and Highways project is implementing measures to reduce road deaths, including fences and underground tunnels for safe anteater crossings.

Hans Cosmas Ngoteya, jury member for the sixty-first Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, comments: “The anteater in this image represents many endangered species that rely on our care. Unable to express themselves verbally, these animals depend on humans for protection, and this photograph conveys that responsibility powerfully.”

Category Winners and the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

The winning images will be displayed at the Natural History Museum, London, from Friday 17 October 2025. The exhibition features 19 category winners, covering topics from underwater and urban wildlife to photojournalism and mammal behaviour.

The exhibition also explores changes in global habitats, incorporating the Museum’s Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII), which measures the percentage of a region’s natural biodiversity that remains intact. Adopted as an official Global Biodiversity Framework indicator, the BII is a key tool for tracking biodiversity trends and conservation progress worldwide.

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, says: “Now in its sixty-first year, Wildlife Photographer of the Year remains a powerful platform for visual storytelling, revealing the complexity and beauty of the natural world and humanity’s relationship to it. With our Biodiversity Intactness Index, this year’s exhibition combines artistry with cutting-edge science, inspiring visitors to become advocates for our planet.”

All images, including the 19 category winners, were selected anonymously by an international panel of experts for their originality, technical excellence, and creativity.

Category Winners:

10 Years and Under: Jamie Smart (UK)

11 – 14 Years: Lubin Godin (France)

15 – 17 Years: Andrea Dominizi (Italy)

Animals in their Environment: Shane Gross (Canada)

Animal Portraits: Philipp Egger (Italy)

Behaviour: Birds – Qingrong Yang (China)

Behaviour: Mammals – Dennis Stogsdill (USA)

Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles – Quentin Martinez (France)

Behaviour: Invertebrates – Georgina Steytler (Australia)

Oceans: The Bigger Picture – Audun Rickardsen (Norway)

Plants and Fungi – Chien Lee (Malaysia)

Natural Artistry – Simone Baumeister (Germany)

Underwater – Ralph Pace (USA)

Urban Wildlife – Wim van den Heever (South Africa)

Wetlands: The Bigger Picture – Sebastian Frölich (Germany)

Photojournalism – Jon A Juárez (Spain)

Photojournalist Story Award – Javier Aznar González de Rueda (Spain)

Rising Star Award – Luca Lorenz (Germany)

Portfolio Award – Alexey Kharitonov (Israel/Russia)

The sixty-first Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition runs at the Natural History Museum, London, from 17 October 2025 to 12 July 2026, before touring the UK and internationally to inspire millions to appreciate and protect the natural world.

The exhibition is supported by Lead Corporate Sponsor Nuveen. Tickets are available online.