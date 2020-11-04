Reanimating Nature: Animest.15 party is turning into a wide planting action

The first online edition of Animest festival is kicking off Sunday, November 7 with an offline challenge for the animation movie lovers in Bucharest. On Saturday morning, starting 10:00hrs, the festival team is inviting spectators to join a wide planting activity in Giulesti Sarbi area.

The action to plant 1,000 seedlings represents an invitation for the audience to reassess the relation with the environment and to contribute to the regeneration of the green space in the Capital.

Bucharesters interested in joining this initiative are asked to register on the volunteer list, through the online form: https://forms.gle/WPfpwaS926U6tQD5A.

So, the Animest warm-up party is moving in the middle of nature this year, under the motto “Reanimating Nature”. The participants will wear face masks during the action and they must keep social distancing.

Animest festival is due on November 9-15 on the festival’s streaming platform. Tickets and programme are available at www.animest.ro.