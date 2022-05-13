Record of cultural venues join the Night of Museums on May 14

In an unprecedented mobilization, many museums, cultural entities, but also unconventional spaces in Romania have prepared for visitors over 210 events, exhibitions on May 14, at the Night of Museums.

The 18th edition of the Night of Museums will be present in all corners of the country, in 87 localities (cities, communes, villages) in 39 counties, where countless cultural stations will be open to the public, with diverse and interactive activities, adapted to all ages and cultural interests.

In Bucharest, the Night of Museums records an absolute record of 64 cultural objectives that will open their doors on Saturday, some of them in the morning, most of them late at night.

Also on the Night of Museums 2022 in Bucharest, the Capital City Hall is open to the general public from 18:00 to 24:00, visitors can rediscover the history and architecture of the palace that houses the City Hall, but also stories about the city past and present through exhibitions, screenings film and a video installation about Bucharest. STB S.A. will make available to the public the additional bus line 362 – Night of Museums, which will run between 19:00 and 02:00, every 30 minutes, on the route Unirii Square – Press Square, at travel rates included in the fare schedule in force.

“For this edition, we have cultural interventions in open and closed museum spaces, theater, opera, athenaeum, philharmonic and church, radio studios, castles, palaces and cities, libraries, creative studios, in cultural centers, in art gardens, in creative neighborhoods, in spaces of science and experimentation, in spaces of the memory of communism and abuse, in pavilions and art galleries, in paper mills. We will be everywhere,” said Dragoș Neamu, Coordinator of the Department of International Relations and Cultural Projects, manager of Night of Museums.

All entries in the Night of Museums 2022 circuit are available on the edition page at www.noapteamuzeelor.org. The video spot of the event.

Plenty of events at MNIR

For instance, the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) will be opened from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 14. The visitors’ access will be on the main entrance on 12 Calea Victoriei, free of charge.

The museum will host a lot of activities during this time frame, including educational and creative workshops about Dacian flag and comics about The Hamangia Thinker. In a settlement, Neolithic inhumation cemetery belongs Hamangia culture were discovered two clay figurines representing a man sitting on a stool in a position that mimics the gesture of thought, which is why it was called a “thinker” and a woman sitting with probably his consort.

MNIR will also accommodate thematic guides and workshops within the Toy Museum exhibition, held throughout the evening by members of the Toy Museum Association, as well as a Re-enactment (between 19:00 and 00:00, in the exhibition space Copy of Trajan’s Column and Lapidarium) – a demonstration of workshops and presentations of clothing, weapons and equipment specific to the Dacians and Romans, concerts and exhibitions on Romania’s main history moments and events.