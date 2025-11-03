Results of the Un-hidden Street Art Guide Open Call

The Un-hidden Street Art Guide open call, initiated by Save or Cancel through feeder.ro, aimed to map the visual expressions in the Romanian public space and to valorize the dialogue between art and the city.

The main objective was to identify, award and include in the Un-hidden Street Art Guide book five photographs representative of the Romanian street art and urban art scene.

The selection was determined by public voting, conducted on the feeder.ro platform, where the community actively contributed to the judging process, generating a total of 811 votes from 487 readers.

Out of the 35 entries, five works were designated winners and will be published in the Un-hidden Street Art Guide volume, alongside creations by local and international artists active in the Romanian urban space.

The book proposes an exploration of cities through the lens of street art — a visual and conceptual journey that invites readers to explore the works exhibited in public spaces in Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Ploiești, Reșița, Sibiu, Târgu Jiu, Timișoara and Vama Veche.

The five winning photographs: 1st Place: RO – LOVE YOU 2nd Place: Korolenco – The Essence of Duality 3rd Place: NENC – Urban Prophet – Freedom of Speech 4th Place: Andrei-Constantin Paterău – Urban Dialogue 5th Place: Romanian Brutalist – Graceful Graffiti Congratulations to the artists and photographers whose images will contribute to the documentation and dissemination of the street art phenomenon in Romania!

The Un-hidden Street Art Guide editorial project is produced by Save or Cancel (Cristina Popa, Andrei Racovițan) via feeder.ro and co-financed by AFCN. The project does not necessarily represent the position of the National Cultural Fund Administration. AFCN is not responsible for the content of the project or how the project results may be used. These are entirely the responsibility of the funding recipient.