Rituals Cosmetics Opens Second Store in Romania

Rituals Cosmetics, the international brand specialising in natural body and skincare products, home fragrances, and giftsets, will open its second store in Bucharest, less than three months after launching on the local market.

Inaugurated on December 4th, starting at 10:00 AM, the new store is located in the southern part of the capital, in Sun Plaza Mall. To celebrate the opening of the new retail space, the first 50 customers who visit on the opening day and make a purchase, regardless of value, will receive special gifts.

Additionally, for 10 days from the opening, shower foams from the Classic collections will be available at a price of 37 RON, reduced from 49 RON, and members of the loyalty program, My Rituals, can enjoy an additional surprise: with any purchase of at least 220 RON, they will receive a mini scented stick as a gift from a collection of their choice.

The new store, with an area of 191 square meters, is located on the ground floor, and invites customers on a sensory journey through the Rituals universe. Here, they can discover the various collections, benefit from exclusive offers, and experience the unique journey that the stores offer worldwide.

Dorota Prat-Carrabin, Country Director CEE at Rituals, says, “We’re excited to open our second Rituals store at Sun Plaza! The success of our first store has shown us just how much our customers appreciate the unique Rituals experience. We couldn’t be more excited to now bring this atmosphere to an even wider audience. We look forward to welcoming more guests into our world of relaxation and offer them an enjoyable shopping experience with our products and peaceful store atmosphere.”