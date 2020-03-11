Riverside gig, Soundart Festival cancelled, to be rescheduled at a later date

The Riverside concert due on March 12 and SoundArt Festival due on March 13-15, both in Quantic club in Bucharest have been cancelled and are to be rescheduled at a later date, organizers informed. The measure has been taken due to the Coronavirus current evolution.

Cavalleria Events, Quantic Club, are apologizing for the cancellation and announced all those who had already bought tickets to keep them, as they remain valid for the date when the events will be rescheduled.

Those who want further details, please contact the organizers at: https://www.facebook.com/soundartfestival/.