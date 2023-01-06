Rolando Villazón, for the first time in Romania on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera

The international superstar, tenor Rolando Villazón is the special guest of the two performances of “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Gaetano Donizetti, directed by Andrei Șerban, musical direction by Ciprian Teodorașcu, on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera. The performances will take place on Thursday, January 12 , and Saturday, January 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The famous tenor will play the role of Sir Edgardo di Ravenswood, his main stage partners being the soprano Veronica Anușca in the role of Lucia Ashton and the baritone Adrian Mărcan in the role of Lord Enrico Ashton.

Rolando Villazón Mauleón, born on February 22, 1972 in Mexico City, is one of the most famous tenors of the moment, director, radio and television personality and artistic director. Now he lives in France, since 2007 he received French citizenship. He grew up in Fuentes de Satélite, a suburban area of ​​Greater Mexico City, Mexico.

In an interview with Mexican television, Villazón recounted how he was discovered as a tenor: One day, as he was getting out of the shower in his apartment in Mexico City, someone came knocking on his door. It was baritone Arturo Nieto, a friend of his neighbor who had heard him sing while he was in the shower. He told Rolando that he had an amazing voice and invited him to the music academy to develop his voice. There Villazón fell in love with opera.

He gained international recognition in 1999 when he won the second prize in Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition (the first in the ranking was the Bulgarian bass Orlin Anastassov). In the same year he performed for the first time in Italy as des Grieux in Manon at the Teatro di Genova. In 2000 he appeared for the first time at the Berlin State Opera as Macduff in Macbeth. Over the years, he appeared there in his best roles, including Don José in Carmen and des Grieux in Manon.

The Mexican tenor, who impressed over time on the world’s great stages such as Covent Garden, the Berlin Opera, the Metropolitan in New York, the Vienna State Opera, the Royal Opera House in London, etc. where he performed memorable roles in Manon by J. Massenet, Macbeth and La Traviata by G. Verdi, Boema and Gianni Schicchi by G. Puccini, Carmen by G. Bizet, etc. He has performed in most of the world’s famous festivals such as the Glyndebourne Festival Opera or the Salzburg Festival.

Between 2007 and 2009 Villazon canceled all engagements due to medical problems, undergoing vocal cord surgery, but returned to the stage in March 2010. In December 2012, he appeared as Rodolfo in La bohème at the Royal Opera House in London, a role he had sung for the first time there in 2005.

For a while he mainly tackled roles from Mozartian operas, his first solo album of Mozart’s tenor concert arias being released in January 2014. In 2018, Rolando Villazón was appointed artistic director of the Mozartwoche festival and later of the Mozarteum International Foundation. His contract has been extended until 2028.