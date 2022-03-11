Romania has the 21st cheapest Starbucks in the world, study claims

In most major cities around the world, you’ll find a trusty Starbucks serving consistently good coffee.

But across 80+ countries and 50 states – Starbucks’ prices aren’t so consistent, according to a new study by SavingSpot – who analyzed delivery apps to reveal the cost of a Tall Latte in every country.

The data shows that Romania has the 21st cheapest Starbucks in the world, at $3.29 or a Tall Latte.

The survey found out that Turkey has the cheapest Starbucks, with a $1.31 Tall Latte.

On the opposite side, Switzerland has the world’s most expensive Starbucks, at $7.17 per Tall Latte. The Swiss also have the world’s most expensive Starbucks item of all, the $9.31 Iced Caramel Macchiato.

The UK has the world’s 7th most expensive Tall Latte, at $5.31. The UK also has the 7th overall most expensive item on the Starbucks menu: White Chocolate Mocha at $6.59.

In terms of affordability, the United States is the most affordable country for Starbucks – followed by Norway and Austria.

A Starbucks Tall Latte is least affordable in Cambodia, India and Vietnam.