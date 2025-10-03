For the first time in history, a Romanian chef has been nominated for The Best Chef Awards, one of the most prestigious international gastronomic galas. Alex Petricean, known to the public for his culinary shows watched by millions of Romanians and for the contemporary Romanian gastronomy concept he has promoted in recent years, has been included on the official list of the prestigious gala in Milan. The founder of the restaurant NOUA thus joins the community of the world’s top chefs.

Alex Petricean was nominated by The Best Chef Awards and received the symbol of a knife, an award given to chefs selected for the global platform, which annually brings together around 1,000 names considered among the most relevant worldwide. This opens an important door for Romanian gastronomy on the global stage. The recognition of Alex Petricean in the exclusive Best Chef Awards gallery, and the knife he received as a symbol of excellence in the field, represents a first for the Romanian market, confirming that Romanian gastronomy is ready to take its place in the global culinary dialogue.

“This nomination is not just about me. It’s about my team, about the colleagues in the kitchen and in the dining room who put their hearts into every day, about the local producers who brought the purest and most authentic ingredients, and about an entire country that deserves to be seen. And most importantly, it’s an open door for other talented chefs from Romania, who deserve to be recognized and to have their voices heard around the world,” said Alex Petricean. Thus, his achievement represents not only a personal validation but also a pathway for the entire Romanian gastronomic community. It is proof that Romania has a legitimate place among the world’s best chefs and that its voice can be heard and respected internationally.

The restaurant NOUA, founded by Alex Petricean, has become in recent years a reference point for contemporary Romanian gastronomy, with a cuisine that highlights local ingredients, micro-producers, and the stories behind each dish.

About Alex Petricean

Alex Petricean is one of the most important representatives of Romania’s new generation of chefs. He became known to the wider public through the culinary show MasterChef Romania, where he competed in the first season. Alex is the founder of NOUA, through which he aims to build a contemporary Romanian cuisine, where traditions meet modern techniques and an international vision of taste.

His professional journey includes experiences in some of the most respected restaurants in the world, many of which are listed in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants:

Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark) – where the philosophy of simplicity and local ingredients permanently changed his vision.

Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark, 3 Michelin stars) – where technical finesse combines with inspiration from nature.

Amass (Copenhagen, Denmark) – a laboratory of creativity and sustainability.

Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden, 3 Michelin stars) – where he discovered Nordic precision and discipline.

Central (Lima, Peru) – named the best restaurant in the world, where gastronomy becomes an exploration of territory.

Boragó (Santiago, Chile) – pioneer in connecting nature and the plate.

Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico) – Top 10 worldwide, where local ingredients become contemporary art.

In all these restaurants, Alex perfected his technique and developed his style. Today at NOUA, these experiences are showcased through local ingredients and a reinterpreted Romanian cuisine. Each tasting menu is a research of gastronomic memory and an exploration of how the country’s traditions can be viewed through a contemporary lens. NOUA is more than a restaurant; it is a manifesto. It is a place where childhood flavors, village stories, products from micro-producers, and modern techniques meet to create an authentic Romanian culinary narrative, while remaining connected to the world.

In addition to the restaurant, Alex created NOUA B.A.R. – Bucătărie Aproape Românească (Almost Romanian Kitchen), an open, more relaxed space where the public can discover Romanian flavors in an accessible and contemporary form. The two spaces complement each other, together telling the complex story of a Romanian cuisine in full transformation.

“My cuisine is, above all, about Romania. About the tastes that define us, the memories we carry, and how our traditions can be carried forward with respect and creativity. I have worked in restaurants all over the world, but I have always known that my mission is at home. I like to see traditions as a living material, which modern techniques can transform into a universal language. I believe Romanian gastronomy has the power to move and inspire. And I believe its future is being written now, with every plate, with every rediscovered ingredient, with every story told,” says Alex Petricean.