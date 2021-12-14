Romanian Born Filmmaker Mattson Tomlin Making his Directorial Debut | MOTHER / ANDROID

Romanian-born Mattson Tomlin, who has quite an outstanding career so far between PROJECT POWER, LITTLE FISH, is making his feature directorial debut with the upcoming sci-fi thriller MOTHER/ ANDROID.

The film – starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, and Raúl Castillo – releases internationally on January 7 on Netflix. You can view the trailer here.

This isn’t your ordinary robopocalypse film, but a film that tells the intimate story about creating new life in a dying world. MOTHER/ANDROID follows a young and expecting couple who embark on a treacherous journey to safety when their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. The film boasts moving performances from both Moretz and Smith in a heartfelt depiction of the lengths one must sometimes endure to protect their family at all costs. The mood is equal parts spooky and gut-wrenching – a subtle and touching nod to Tomlin’s personal adoption story.

In his words, “…in order to deliver a personal story that acknowledges the pain and extreme acts of selfless love that were demanded of the two people who brought me into this world. This film is a love letter to them.”

Set in the near future, MOTHER/ANDROID follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Mattson Tomlin is screenwriter/director, best known for his original screenplay of the Netflix film PROJECT POWER starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He also scripted and produced the film LITTLE FISH starring Olivia Cooke and recently made his directorial debut with the upcoming MOTHER/ANDROID starring Chloë Grace Moretz. He is currently writing the feature film adaptation of the Boom! comic book series BRZRKR starring Keanu Reeves and is show running the upcoming Netflix TERMINATOR anime series. In 2021, he added comic book writer to his resume, with the DC Black Label title BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER. Tomlin was born in Romania during its Revolution and grew up in Massachusetts, later attending college in New York at SUNY Purchase. He went on to study directing at the American Film Institute, and appeared on the annual Black List six times in four years. He lives in Los Angeles and is prepping his next film to direct.