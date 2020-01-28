Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru receives the 2020 Grammy Award

Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru, Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Philadelphia Orchestra received the 2020 Grammy Award on Sunday for the Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “Marsalis: Violin Concerto & Fiddle Dance Suite” recorded at Decca House.

Macelaru is the second Grammy Award-winning Romanian conductor, after maestro Christian Badea became the first in 1985, when he shared the Best New Classical Composition award with composer Samuel Barber for “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Cristian Măcelaru, aged 39, was designated to take over France’s National Orchestra in November last year.

He is the current Chief Conductor of the WDR Broadcasting Orchestra in Cologne, Germany.

After winning the Grammy, Macelaru said that the fact that a Romanian is rewarded with this award proves that there are cultural values to be examples for the younger generation. He pledged to return in Bucharest for a concert soon.