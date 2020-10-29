Romanian cuisine 14th best in the world

TasteAtlas, the world food atlas, has published a list of the 100 best traditional dishes in the world for 2020.

Pizza Margherita from Napoli, Italy has been voted the best world-famous traditional dish in the world.

The second best is the Turkish Adana Kebab, followed by the Japanese Ramen and Peruvian Lomo Saltado.

here. Romanian cuisine was voted 14th best in the world, while Bucharest was named 17th best city in the world for traditional food. Ciorbă de fasole cu afumătură was voted second best soup, while Iahnie was voted second best vegetable dish in the world. The list of all Romanian dishes can be accessed

here. TasteAtlas contains a database of more than 10,000 traditional dishes and local food products. The ranking is based on the 63,402 valid user ratings.Full 100 list

Best traditional restaurants

The Pizza Napoletana at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele (Naples, Italy) was voted the most iconic traditional restaurant dish in the world. The second is the Cheeseburger in the restaurant Emily (New York City, USA), while the third is Hummus in Hummus Abu Hassan (Tel Aviv, Israel).

Best food by categories Best traditional cuisine – Italian

Best traditional food region – Emilia-Romagna (Italy)

Best city for traditional food – Paris (France)

Best cheese – Brillat-Savarin (France)

Best dessert – Chocotorta (Argentina)