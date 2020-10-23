Romanian designer – winner of BigSEE Grand Prix Award 2020 with recycled scraps outfit

The Month of Design Festival has been postponed on spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but winners of BigSEE Grand Prix design awards for product design, interior design, architecture, fashion, wood, tourism and visionary awards have been announced. Only this year, due to the circumstances, the award giving ceremony is held online.

Among awarded projects, there is also a project, awarded with the BigSEE Grand Prix Award 2020 from Romania: BigSEE Fashion Design Award 2020 – Grand Prix in category Step forward Ioana Ciolacu / THE KNOT DRESS and Bare Necessities Cruise 2020.

“Inspiration: This outfit plays around with the reinterpretation of haute couture. Made entirely of recycled scraps, it aims to mimic both the shape and the laborious techniques of haute couture, with a twist of sustainability. The production of this piece lasted for two month – from cutting the pieces to assemble it, which was all done manually, using only selected scraps from our previous collections.

Materials and techniques: Combining a knot like technique on a laser cut base, we sculpted a unique shape, meant to emphasise the creativity and prove the endless possibilities of sustainable thinking.” About Ioana Ciolacu Ioana Ciolacu is a contemporary womenswear fashion label from the Romanian designer by the same name. With an MA in Fashion Design and Technology from the prestigious London College of Fashion of University of the Arts London and with design experience from one of the best international brands – Stella McCartney, Ioana has developed strong understanding of creating high quality clothes and unique designs. With a focus on shape, craftsmanship and sustainability, Ioana takes inspiration from architecture and nature combining signature graphics with tailoring techniques. Her simple yet tailor inspired silhouettes work as canvases for signature graphics – transposed in prints and embroidery -and fabric combinations that all show a deep understanding of shape, proportion and craftsmanship. Ioana’s effortless pieces show a love for playing with custom developed techniques to create a modern and alluring look.